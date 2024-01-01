Korn Ferry TourLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsPoints ListSchedulePlayersStatsTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

PGA TOUR Sustainability

PGA TOUR Sustainability

Since its early origins on sand dunes shaped by wind and rain, golf has been intrinsically connected to nature and the environments where the game is played.

In more recent decades the sport has grown exponentially, accompanied by an evolution of course design, agronomy, technology, tournaments and media.

As golf has grown, so has awareness and concern about the health of the planet. Society, and golf itself, better understand the threats caused by extreme weather and a changing climate. At the same time, public expectation, industry regulation and corporate responsibility are driving a more sustainable future..

The PGA TOUR is committed to playing its part. This includes implementing credible sustainability initiatives that both reduce negative environmental impacts and drive positive change in the communities where we work and play.

Through our tournaments, golf courses and offices across the globe, the PGA TOUR will lead a collaborative effort to reduce emissions, conserve water and divert waste from landfill. With guidance from partners and experts, the TOUR is identifying areas of improvement, innovating new processes and implementing creative programs that achieve measurable results.

Guided by our mission, the PGA TOUR is focused on specific action in each of its four pillars.

Mission Statement: The PGA TOUR will lead, partner and inspire to take climate action and promote nature

Leadership
Climate
Purpose
Nature

Official Sustainability Partner

Sustainability Supporters

GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf
Green Sports Alliance

News

WM collaboratively brings running water to Navajo Nation homes

WM collaboratively brings running water to Navajo Nation homes

AT&T Pebble Beach wins inaugural PGA TOUR Sustainability Award

AT&T Pebble Beach wins inaugural PGA TOUR Sustainability Award

Driving the Green: How Dow and WM are advancing sustainability in golf

Presented by

Dow/WM
Driving the Green: How Dow and WM are advancing sustainability in golf

PGA TOUR outlines future sustainability direction

PGA TOUR outlines future sustainability direction

‘Bike to the Barracuda’ rolls on at the Barracuda Championship

‘Bike to the Barracuda’ rolls on at the Barracuda Championship

Local farm fosters reusable food cycle at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Local farm fosters reusable food cycle at Sentry Tournament of Champions
Korn Ferry Tour
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.