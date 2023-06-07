Five players to watch at BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
2 Min Read
Headed to South Carolina Upstate for long-running Korn Ferry Tour staple
Written by Justin Evans
This week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX marks the 13th event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour calendar, as players jockey for position inside the top 30 on the season-long standings in chase of 2024 PGA TOUR membership. The first two rounds will be contested across Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club, with the final two rounds contested at Thornblade.
Here’s a look at five players to watch this week in the South Carolina Upstate.
1. Jorge Fernandez Valdes: After placing T23 at the Visit Knoxville Open, Valdes had four top-25 finishes into the UNC Health Championship and stood No. 61 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. With a 13-under total and birdie on the first playoff hole against Trent Phillips, he earned his first Korn Ferry Tour win, skyrocketing to No. 10 on the Points List in chase of his first TOUR card.
2. John Augenstein: After having his second top-10 finish of the season, Augenstein looks to continue his success from the UNC Health Championship. Finishing T3 and shooting 12-under 268, his best round was on Sunday as he shot 4-under par and had six birdies on the day. Augenstein moved from No. 86 to No. 44 on the Points List as he chases his first TOUR card.
3. Trent Phillips: The Korn Ferry Tour rookie carried his momentum from a top-25 at the Visit Knoxville Open, his season-best showing to that point, with a solo second at the UNC Health Championship, falling to Jorge Fernandez Valdes in a playoff. Phillips moved from No. 128 to No. 32 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, and he’ll look for a continued climb up the standings this week.
4. Scott Gutschewski: After winning the LECOM Suncoast Classic in April, Gutschewski placed T5 at the HomeTown Lenders Championship. Last week, he added a strong T11 finish at the UNC Health Championship, carding 8-under 272. The veteran stands No. 5 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, well positioned to cement a TOUR return this summer. Look for Gutschewski to make his mark this week and chase his second Korn Ferry Tour win of the season.
5. Ben Kohles. It’s hard to argue against a two-time winner this season, and Kohles will look to come out firing in the Carolinas. He ranks atop the Korn Ferry Tour standings with seven top-25s this season, including a T18 last week at his hometown UNC Health Championship. A win would bring a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR.