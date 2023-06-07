Five players to watch at BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

2. John Augenstein: After having his second top-10 finish of the season, Augenstein looks to continue his success from the UNC Health Championship. Finishing T3 and shooting 12-under 268, his best round was on Sunday as he shot 4-under par and had six birdies on the day. Augenstein moved from No. 86 to No. 44 on the Points List as he chases his first TOUR card.