Korn Ferry Tour announces four-year extension for BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Manufacturing and TD SYNNEX agree to continue tournament through 2027
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
GREER, South Carolina– The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX – one of the longest-running tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule – will continue through at least 2027, as the Korn Ferry Tour, title sponsor BMW Manufacturing and presenting sponsor TD SYNNEX announced a four-year extension of the annual event.
A one-of-a-kind Korn Ferry Tour event featuring celebrities and amateurs playing alongside professionals, the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX is one of six Korn Ferry Tour tournaments which will be televised on Golf Channel this season. First played in 1992, this week marks the 31st playing of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The only Korn Ferry Tour events which have been played more times than the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX are four tournaments from the inaugural 1990 season.
Competition at this week’s 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, hosted by Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club, will take place Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11. Tickets are on sale now, and volunteer registrationis open.
“We are grateful to have the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX as part of the Korn Ferry Tour family,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “Upstate South Carolina is an amazing community with supportive, passionate fans, and the BMW Charity Pro-Am continues to innovate and lead with its sustainability initiatives. With an ever-growing commitment to charitable giving and impact on the local community, we look forward to continuing our partnership with the BMW Charity Pro-Am for years to come.”
BMW Manufacturing’s Spartanburg plant in Greer, South Carolina began production in 1994 and currently produces more than 1,500 vehicles per day. The Spartanburg plant is the BMW Group’s only assembly facility in the United States.
“The BMW Charity Pro-Am has been a staple of the upstate community for decades and this extension is a win-win for all involved—from our residents, local businesses, and visitors to the featured charities, tournament partners and volunteers,” said BMW Manufacturing Manager of Government and Community Relations Max Metcalf. “BMW Manufacturing also looks forward to continuing to support this great annual event as part of our commitment to Upstate South Carolina.”
Sitting at the center of the technology partner system, TD SYNNEX is a leader in the IT industry with an unwavering passion for bringing compelling technology products, services, and solutions to the world. TD SYNNEX partners with the entire technology ecosystem to manage relentless transformation, execute confidently, and evolve to capture future opportunities. In addition to supporting Upstate charities through its sponsorship of the BMW Charity Pro-Am, TD SYNNEX Share the Magic has raised more than $18 million for Upstate charities since its inception in 2011.
“We are proud to renew our presenting sponsorship as part of the BMW Charity Pro-Am’s extension,” said TD SYNNEX Senior Vice President of North American Marketing Bob Stegner. “Just like TD SYNNEX, the tournament is fully committed to Upstate South Carolina, and we continue to recognize its significance, both from an economic impact perspective as well as the great impact it has on local charities.”
Thornblade Club in Greer, the host venue since 2008, is extending its partnership with the Korn Ferry Tour and BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX through 2027 as well.
“Thornblade Club is pleased to help showcase the upstate through our longstanding role as one of the two BMW Charity Pro-Am host courses,” said Thornblade Club General Manager Saeed Assadzandi. “This highly anticipated event continues to be a point-of-pride for our residents, club members and the larger community, and we look forward to being a part of its future success.”
Robby Shelton defeated Ben Griffin in a playoff and won the 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. Both Shelton and Griffin went on to earn PGA TOUR cards at season’s end. Other notable champions of the event include six-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa (2014), 13-time PGA TOUR winner and major champion David Toms (1995), as well as six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Stephan Jaeger (2017).
Follow this link for more information on the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.