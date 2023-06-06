Korn Ferry Tour announces four-year extension for BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Sitting at the center of the technology partner system, TD SYNNEX is a leader in the IT industry with an unwavering passion for bringing compelling technology products, services, and solutions to the world. TD SYNNEX partners with the entire technology ecosystem to manage relentless transformation, execute confidently, and evolve to capture future opportunities. In addition to supporting Upstate charities through its sponsorship of the BMW Charity Pro-Am, TD SYNNEX Share the Magic has raised more than $18 million for Upstate charities since its inception in 2011.