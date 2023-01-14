How it works: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
Qualification criteria for 2024 PGA TOUR membership
The Korn Ferry Tour embarks on a new era in 2023.
The 26-event season begins at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Jan. 15-18, and concludes at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Oct. 5-8.
The top 30 players on the season-long standings at the conclusion of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship will earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2024 season.
|Pathway
|PGA TOUR cards
|Korn Ferry Tour
|30
|DP World Tour
|10
|Q-School
|5 (and ties)
Note:The PGA TOUR University program also provides PGA TOUR access for high achievers. Click here for more information.
KORN FERRY TOUR
In 2023, Korn Ferry Tour members will compete for $28 million in total prize money, marking the highest purse in Tour history and a 37.6% increase from the previous season ($20.35 million in 2022). Each Korn Ferry Tour Finals event will feature a $1.5 million purse.
Effective in 2023, there will no longer be separate points standings for the pre-Finals and Finals events. The cumulative Korn Ferry Tour Points List will determine 2024 PGA TOUR membership for the top 30 finishers.
Each of the first 22 events will allocate 500 points to the winner. Each of the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events will allocate 600 points to the winner.
Eligibility for the first 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals event will be determined by the Points List at the conclusion of the Magnit Championship, Aug. 17-20.
A key distinction: the previous Korn Ferry Tour Finals era did not feature elimination after each event. The reimagined Finals era will feature elimination after each event.
Here's a look at eligibility for each 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals event:
|Field Size
|Date
|Tournament
|City, State
|Purse
|156
|Aug. 24-27
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|Boise, Idaho
|$1.5M
|144
|Sept. 14-17
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|College Grove, Tennessee
|$1.5M
|120
|Sept. 21-24
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|Columbus, Ohio
|$1.5M
|75 (no cut)
|Oct. 5-8
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|Newburgh, Indiana
|$1.5M
U.S. Open crossover
Starting with the 2023 U.S. Open, scheduled for June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club, Korn Ferry Tour members (i.e. – active members at the time the U.S. Open is played) who make the 36-hole cut will have the FedExCup points they earn added to their season-long total on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
Notable perks for No. 1
• The top finisher on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List will become fully exempt on the 2024 PGA TOUR, not subject to reshuffle, and will gain access to the 2024 PLAYERS Championship and U.S. Open.
Three new events
Here's a look at the three new events on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour ...
|Date
|Tournament
|Course
|City, State
|Purse
|March 30-April 2
|Astara Chile Classic
|Prince of Wales CC
|Santiago, Chile
|$1M
|June 22-25
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club
|Norman, Oklahoma
|$1M
|Aug. 17-20
|Magnit Championship
|Metedeconk National GC
|Jackson Township, New Jersey
|$1M
The UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH will also be played at a new course; Raleigh (N.C.) Country Club, June 1-4.
Click here for more on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule.
TOUR cards through the years
Here's a look at the number of PGA TOUR cards awarded via the Korn Ferry Tour's season-long standings, dating back to the Korn Ferry Tour's inception in 1990 ...
|Year
|TOUR cards awarded
|Notable graduates
|1990
|5
|Jeff Maggert, Dick Mast
|1991
|5
|Tom Lehman, Olin Browne
|1992
|10
|Brian Henninger, Steve Lowery
|1993
|10
|Bob May, Chris DiMarco
|1994
|10
|Tommy Armour III, David Duval
|1995
|10
|Jerry Kelly, David Toms
|1996
|10
|Stewart Cink, Joe Durant
|1997
|15
|Steve Flesch, Harrison Frazar
|1998
|15
|Joe Ogilvie, Woody Austin
|1999
|15
|Shaun Micheel, Casey Martin
|2000
|15
|Tim Clark, J.J. Henry
|2001
|15
|Jonathan Byrd, Bo Van Pelt
|2002
|15
|Steven Alker, Aaron Baddeley
|2003
|20
|Zach Johnson, Jason Dufner
|2004
|20
|Jimmy Walker, Nick Watney
|2005
|21
|Jason Gore, Camilo Villegas
|2006
|22
|Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar
|2007
|25
|Jason Day, Chez Reavie
|2008
|25
|Brendon Todd, Spencer Levin
|2009
|25
|Cameron Percy, Matt Every
|2010
|25
|Kevin Kisner, Keegan Bradley
|2011
|25
|Jonas Blixt, Russell Knox
|2012
|25
|Russell Henley, Luke List
|2013
|25
|Chesson Hadley, Will Wilcox
|2014
|25
|Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
|2015
|25
|Patton Kizzire, Smylie Kaufman
|2016
|25
|J.T. Poston, Max Homa
|2017
|25
|Lanto Griffin, Beau Hossler
|2018
|25
|Sungjae Im, Sam Burns
|2019
|25
|Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy
|2020-21
|25
|Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young
|2022
|25
|Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery
|2023
|30
* Note: From 2013-2022, there were also 25 TOUR cards available via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points List, otherwise known as The Finals 25.
Effective in 2023, The Finals 25 is no longer.
DP WORLD TOUR
The top 10 players on the 2023 season-ending DP World Tour standings -- not otherwise exempt -- will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Q-SCHOOL
The top five finishers (and ties) at Final Stage of 2023 Q-School will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Players who finish outside the top five and ties at Final Stage of Q-School will earn 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership, with status determined based on position of finish.
This marks the first time since 2012 that Q-School will provide direct access to the PGA TOUR. From 2013 to 2022, top Q-School finishers earned Korn Ferry Tour access.
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Effective with the 2023 college graduating class, the No. 1 player on the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking will gain PGA TOUR membership for the remainder of the season.
• The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking will become a PGA TOUR member and eligible for all open, full-field events following the conclusion of the NCAA Championship. The Velocity Global Ranking includes seniors who meet eligibility criteria.
• Juniors, sophomores and freshmen who achieve elevated benchmarks in college, amateur and professional golf can earn PGA TOUR membership through a new program called PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Once the benchmarks are met, the player would become a PGA TOUR member and eligible for all open, full-field events following the conclusion of the NCAA Championship. Click here for more information on the program.
Players who earn PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University will earn official FedExCup points and will also be exempt into Final Stage of Q-School, which assures them Korn Ferry Tour membership along with the opportunity to earn a PGA TOUR card. For the 2024 season and beyond, PGA TOUR eligibility for PGA TOUR University players has not yet been determined.