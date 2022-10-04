PGA TOUR announces 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR announced today the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, which begins in January and features 26 tournaments across five countries and 18 states. The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season will culminate at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance on Sunday, October 8, 2023, with 30 PGA TOUR cards being awarded to the top 30 finishers on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

“The ultimate proving ground, the Korn Ferry Tour continues to identify, prepare and transition golf’s next stars to compete on the PGA TOUR,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The success we’ve seen from Korn Ferry Tour graduates Sungjae Im, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, the last three recipients of the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, is indicative of the quality and talent on the Korn Ferry Tour.”

In 2023, Korn Ferry Tour members will compete for $28 million in total prize money, marking the highest purse in Tour history and a 37.6 percent increase from the previous season ($20.35 million in 2022).

“As we enter the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, I am thrilled with the momentum we’re carrying into this next chapter of our Tour’s history,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin, who is entering her fifth season overseeing the Tour. “The Korn Ferry Tour continues to play a vital role in consistently delivering future PGA TOUR stars and we’re proud to see our members compete for a record purse in 2023.”

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour slate opens with four consecutive international events, beginning with The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay (January 15-18) and The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club (January 22-25), followed by The Panama Championship (February 2-5) in Panama City and the Astara Golf Championship (February 9-12) in Bogota, Colombia. A fifth international event has been added to the Korn Ferry Tour schedule for the 2023 season – the Astara Chile Classic – which will take place March 30-April 2, 2023, at Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.

In addition to the Astara Chile Classic, two other tournaments will debut in 2023: the Compliance Solutions Championship will take place at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma (June 22-25) and the Magnit Championship, which will be the final tournament before the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, will be played at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson Township, New Jersey (August 17-20).

“Another key change for the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 is the extended schedule, which will see events played from January through October,” added Baldwin. “Stretching our season into October while maintaining a 26-event schedule allowed us to compose a strong tournament calendar with natural breaks, optimal golf course conditions, as well as providing our 30 graduates with time to prepare for their transition to the PGA TOUR, which will begin in January 2024.”

As announced in June, the revamped Korn Ferry Tour Finals – which previously referred to the final three events of the season where the top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour and Nos. 126-200 in the FedExCup standings competed for 25 TOUR cards – now refers to the final four events of the season, where Korn Ferry Tour members will compete for increased purses ($1.5 million) and points allocations, while field sizes will be reduced similar to the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. In 2023, the Korn Ferry Tour will no longer have a separate points list for the Regular Season and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals; the 26-event schedule will have one season-long points list to award 30 PGA TOUR cards.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals begin in Boise, Idaho at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club. After a two-week break, the Finals resume in Nashville at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, immediately followed by the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. The 2023 season will conclude at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in Newburgh, Indiana on Sunday, October 8, where PGA TOUR cards will be given to the top 30 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.