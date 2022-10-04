-
PGA TOUR announces 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule
Korn Ferry Tour’s 33rd season will award 30 PGA TOUR cards, feature highest prize money in Tour history with three inaugural events and elevated Korn Ferry Tour Finals
-
October 04, 2022
By Korn Ferry Tour Communications
- The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season will begin at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in January. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR announced today the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, which begins in January and features 26 tournaments across five countries and 18 states. The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season will culminate at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance on Sunday, October 8, 2023, with 30 PGA TOUR cards being awarded to the top 30 finishers on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
“The ultimate proving ground, the Korn Ferry Tour continues to identify, prepare and transition golf’s next stars to compete on the PGA TOUR,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The success we’ve seen from Korn Ferry Tour graduates Sungjae Im, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, the last three recipients of the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, is indicative of the quality and talent on the Korn Ferry Tour.”
In 2023, Korn Ferry Tour members will compete for $28 million in total prize money, marking the highest purse in Tour history and a 37.6 percent increase from the previous season ($20.35 million in 2022).
“As we enter the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, I am thrilled with the momentum we’re carrying into this next chapter of our Tour’s history,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin, who is entering her fifth season overseeing the Tour. “The Korn Ferry Tour continues to play a vital role in consistently delivering future PGA TOUR stars and we’re proud to see our members compete for a record purse in 2023.”
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour slate opens with four consecutive international events, beginning with The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay (January 15-18) and The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club (January 22-25), followed by The Panama Championship (February 2-5) in Panama City and the Astara Golf Championship (February 9-12) in Bogota, Colombia. A fifth international event has been added to the Korn Ferry Tour schedule for the 2023 season – the Astara Chile Classic – which will take place March 30-April 2, 2023, at Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.
In addition to the Astara Chile Classic, two other tournaments will debut in 2023: the Compliance Solutions Championship will take place at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma (June 22-25) and the Magnit Championship, which will be the final tournament before the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, will be played at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson Township, New Jersey (August 17-20).
“Another key change for the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 is the extended schedule, which will see events played from January through October,” added Baldwin. “Stretching our season into October while maintaining a 26-event schedule allowed us to compose a strong tournament calendar with natural breaks, optimal golf course conditions, as well as providing our 30 graduates with time to prepare for their transition to the PGA TOUR, which will begin in January 2024.”
As announced in June, the revamped Korn Ferry Tour Finals – which previously referred to the final three events of the season where the top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour and Nos. 126-200 in the FedExCup standings competed for 25 TOUR cards – now refers to the final four events of the season, where Korn Ferry Tour members will compete for increased purses ($1.5 million) and points allocations, while field sizes will be reduced similar to the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. In 2023, the Korn Ferry Tour will no longer have a separate points list for the Regular Season and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals; the 26-event schedule will have one season-long points list to award 30 PGA TOUR cards.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals begin in Boise, Idaho at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club. After a two-week break, the Finals resume in Nashville at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, immediately followed by the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. The 2023 season will conclude at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in Newburgh, Indiana on Sunday, October 8, where PGA TOUR cards will be given to the top 30 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Final four events of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season
Field Size Date Tournament City, State Purse 156 Aug. 24-27 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron Boise, Idaho $1.5M 144 Sept. 14-17 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation College Grove, Tennessee $1.5M 120 Sept. 21-24 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship Columbus, Ohio $1.5M 75 (no cut) Oct. 5-8 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance Newburgh, Indiana $1.5M
GOLF Channel will broadcast six events during the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in June and followed by the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank in August. To conclude the season, all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events will be broadcast on GOLF Channel.
For the second straight season, the Korn Ferry Tour will feature an increase in purse sizes. Across all 26 events, the 2023 season will have a cumulative $28 million purse, the largest in the Tour’s history. The four Finals events will feature $1.5 million purses, while each of the preceding 22 tournaments will have a $1 million purse.
Overview of Korn Ferry Tour Purse Increases (USD)
2021 2022 2023 Min. for Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Events $600,000 $750,000 $1M Korn Ferry Tour Finals (final four events beginning in 2023) $1M $1M $1.5M
When founded in 1990 as the Ben Hogan Tour (1990-92), the Korn Ferry Tour featured a total purse of $3 million across 30 total events, averaging $100,000 per tournament.
In addition to the three new tournaments added to the schedule in 2023 – the Astara Chile Classic, the Compliance Solutions Championship and the Magnit Championship – the Korn Ferry Tour also added another title sponsor entering the new season, as the Huntsville Championship was renamed the HomeTown Lenders Championship last month. The Korn Ferry Tour enters the 2023 season with 24 title sponsors, marking a 60 percent increase since the 2019 season (15 title sponsors).
“The success and sustainability of the Korn Ferry Tour is due in large part to the incredible support we receive from our sponsors, including our umbrella sponsor, Korn Ferry, as well as our 26 tournaments,” said Baldwin. “We are grateful to all of our corporate partners, especially our title sponsors and our tournament’s local sponsors, for their commitment to the Korn Ferry Tour, their desire to make a positive impact in the communities where we play, and for providing our members the opportunity to chase their dreams of playing on the PGA TOUR.”
The No. 1 player on the final 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List will continue to earn an exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship and the U.S. Open Championship the following season. Recent No. 1s on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List include Scottie Scheffler (Class of 2019) and Sungjae Im (Class of 2018), who were both named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year and PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in consecutive seasons. Following his impressive 2022 campaign, Scheffler was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year and became the first player in PGA TOUR history to win all three awards in a career.
2023 KORN FERRY TOUR SCHEDULE
DATE TOURNAMENT COURSE CITY/STATE FIELD PURSE Jan. 15-18 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club Great Exuma, Bahamas 132 $1M Jan. 22-25 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club The Abaco Club on Winding Bay Great Abaco, Bahamas 132 $1M Feb. 2-5 The Panama Championship Club de Golf de Panama Panama City, Panama 144 $1M Feb. 9-12 Astara Golf Championship Country Club de Bogota Bogota, Colombia 156 $1M March 23-26 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club The Landings Golf & Athletic Club - Deer Creek Course Savannah, Georgia 156 $1M March 30-April 2 Astara Chile Classic Prince of Wales Country Club Santiago, Chile 156 $1M April 13-16 Veritex Bank Championship Texas Rangers Golf Club Arlington, Texas 156 $1M April 20-23 LECOM Suncoast Classic Lakewood National GC - Commander Lakewood Ranch, Florida 156 $1M April 27-30 HomeTown Lenders Championship The Ledges Huntsville, Alabama 156 $1M May 18-21 AdventHealth Championship Blue Hills Country Club Kansas City, Missouri 156 $1M May 25-28 Visit Knoxville Open Holston Hills Country Club Knoxville, Tennessee 156 $1M June 1-4 UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH Raleigh Country Club Raleigh, North Carolina 156 $1M June 8-11 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX (GOLF Channel) Thornblade Club & The Carolina Country Club Greer, South Carolina 160 $1M June 15-18 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics Crestview Country Club Wichita, Kansas 156 $1M June 22-25 Compliance Solutions Championship Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club Norman, Oklahoma 156 $1M June 29-July 2 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS Panther Creek Country Club Springfield, Illinois 156 $1M July 13-16 The Ascendant presented by Blue TPC Colorado Berthoud, Colorado 156 $1M July 20-23 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper Highland Springs Country Club Springfield, Missouri 156 $1M July 27-30 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank The Glen Club Glenview, Illinois 156 $1M Aug. 3-6 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank (GOLF Channel) Oakridge Country Club Farmington, Utah 156 $1M Aug. 10-13 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna The Club at Indian Creek Omaha, Nebraska 156 $1M Aug. 17-20 Magnit Championship Metedeconk National Golf Club Jackson Township, New Jersey 156 $1M
Korn Ferry Tour Finals
DATE TOURNAMENT COURSE CITY/STATE FIELD PURSE
Aug. 24-27
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (GOLF Channel)
Hillcrest Country Club
Boise, Idaho
156
$1.5M
Sept. 14-17
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (GOLF Channel)
The Grove
College Grove, Tennessee
144
$1.5M
Sept. 21-24
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (GOLF Channel)
OSU Golf Club - Scarlet Course
Columbus, Ohio
120
$1.5M
Oct. 5-8
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (GOLF Channel)
Victoria National Golf Club
Newburgh, Indiana
75 (no cut)
$1.5M
