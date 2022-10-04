  • NEWS

    PGA TOUR announces 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

    Korn Ferry Tour’s 33rd season will award 30 PGA TOUR cards, feature highest prize money in Tour history with three inaugural events and elevated Korn Ferry Tour Finals

  The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season will begin at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in January. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)