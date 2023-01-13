‘Sky’s the limit’ for Akshay Bhatia in sophomore Korn Ferry Tour season

“Seeing your name drop and drop and drop is not a good feeling,” Bhatia said. “It’s really hard seeing yourself doing that. Winning early in the year, you expect to get your card. If you win, you feel like it’s pretty easy going from here. But last year, the Korn Ferry Tour players were some of the best ever … Robby (Shelton) was the only guy to win twice, and that shows a lot.