How to watch the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals continues with this week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the third event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the 25th tournament on the 26-event schedule. The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship has been part of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals rotation since the series’ inception in 2013, and it is contested at The Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course) in Columbus, Ohio.
The reimagined Korn Ferry Tour Finals system, in place for the first time this season, features a progressive reduction in field sizes – with players qualifying via their standing on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List – as players compete for increased purses and points allocations. The four events are listed below.
• Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (Aug. 24-27) – 156 players
• Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (Sept. 14-17) – 144 players
• Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Sept. 21-24) – 120 players
• Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (Oct. 5-8) – top 75 players are eligible (no 36-hole cut)
The top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship will secure fully exempt 2024 Korn Ferry Tour status and qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. The top 30 on the Points List after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
HOW TO WATCH (All times ET)
Thursday, Sept. 14, Round 1: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday, Sept. 15, Round 2: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday, Sept. 16, Round 3: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sunday, Sept. 17, Round 4: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)