Finals update: Jacob Solomon rebounds after money-game loss to Sepp Straka

Frankie Capan III (5-under 66): The Minnesota native entered the week at No. 49 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, comfortably inside the top 75 to keep full status, but also knowing he could earn his first TOUR card with a strong week either in Columbus or at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship – or both. Capan, who earned guaranteed starts via Q-School last fall after beginning at the pre-qualifying stage, has demonstrated a quick learning curve as a Korn Ferry Tour rookie. Perhaps he brought in a secret weapon for the stretch run as well; veteran caddie Damon Green joined the team at last week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. Green encouraged Capan to implement a 2-1-2 strategy on Thursday – go 2 under for the first six holes, then 1 under and 2 under respectively – and he executed to perfection. He’s projected to move to No. 23 on the Points List (in a current two-way T2 at the Scarlet Course).