Finals update: See who kept their season alive Friday in Columbus

That’s what happens on a Friday where the highest possible stakes are mixed with arguably the season’s most demanding conditions, as players fought to keep their Korn Ferry Tour season alive in the second round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, contested at The Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course). The top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after this week will maintain full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2024 and advance to the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. Thirty PGA TOUR cards will be awarded after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.