How to watch Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season continues with the seventh playing of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, the second event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the 24th tournament on the 26-event schedule. The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation was introduced to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016 as the Nashville Golf Open and was origianlly played at Nashville Golf and Athletic Club before moving to The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee, in 2021.
The reimagined Korn Ferry Tour Finals system in place for the first time this season will see a progressive reduction in field sizes – with players qualifying via their standing on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List – and see qualifiers compete for increased purses and points allocations. The four events are listed below.
• Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron – 156 players
• Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (Sept. 14-17) – 144 players
• Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Sept. 21-24) – 120 players
• Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (Oct. 5-8) – 75 players [no 36-hole cut]
HOW TO WATCH (All times ET)
Thursday, Sept. 14, Round 1: 1-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday, Sept. 15, Round 2: 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday, Sept. 16, Round 3: 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sunday, Sept. 17, Round 4: 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)