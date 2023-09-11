How to watch Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season continues with the seventh playing of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, the second event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the 24th tournament on the 26-event schedule. The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation was introduced to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016 as the Nashville Golf Open and was origianlly played at Nashville Golf and Athletic Club before moving to The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee, in 2021.