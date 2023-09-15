'Last man in' Scott Stevens shares lead after first round at The Grove

“I took those practice days super serious and just grinded,” Stevens said. “My swing had gotten super long and laid off, so I was stuck every time. I could only swing out to the right, so I was either hitting massive blocks or I could flip my hands and hit it low. Neither of them are very good, so just trying to shorten my swing a bit, and by shortening it, changing my wrist angle and keeping a lot more firm, because the club was collapsing and it was getting way behind me, and I had only one direction to go and that was right.”