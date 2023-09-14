Finals update: Quade Cummins overcomes fantasy football debacle at Simmons Bank

Scott Stevens (No. 159 on Points List): The South Carolina alum made eight birdies against a double bogey at the par-4 17th hole. Stevens, 26, was grateful just to be in the field at The Grove, as he entered the week at No. 159 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. With the Simmons Bank Open featiring a 144-player field, he needed 15 eligible players ahead of him to opt not to play, which is exactly what happened. Now the native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, has the chance to do something really special. Next week's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship features a 120-player field, and Stevens has given himself a fighting chance to play on.