See who's fighting to extend their season at Simmons Bank Open

It's the time of the season where the early-week grind increases in importance. Atkins knows this. The 10-year pro arrives in Music City at No. 101 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, with two events remaining before the top 75 is finalized – which brings full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour status. He’s likely safe for a spot in next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (120-player field), but there are several behind him in the standings who can’t say the same. The sense of urgency is heightened.