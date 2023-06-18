Adrien Dumont de Chassart takes four-stroke lead at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open

Adrien Dumont de Chassart on whether golf feels easy at the moment… “Today was a grind out there. I started good, not hitting many fairways, but then there's a stretch of holes from Nos. 5-9 I just made up‑and‑down like four times in a row. It was more of a grind. I knew the back nine was a little easier and I would have a lot of birdie chances. I'm glad I made those up‑and‑downs early to still be in contention. I just got on a roll, hit more fairways on the back nine and hit it close, so that helped. I'm glad my short game was on point today.”