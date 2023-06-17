Four-way tie atop leaderboard at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
The 36-hole cut was made at 5-under 135 – the lowest 36-hole cut score in Korn Ferry Tour history – with 79 professionals advancing to the weekend; the previous 36-hole cut score record was 136 (16 times, all since 2010)
Korn Ferry Tour winner and 18-hole leader Kyle Jones follows career-low 8-under 62 with second-round 4-under 66, shares 36-hole lead at a Korn Ferry Tour event for the first time since sharing the 36-hole lead and going on to win the 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who won his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut last week following a No. 3 finish in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, posts second consecutive 6-under 64 to earn a share of the lead; in his first six Korn Ferry Tour rounds, he has an aggregate score of 33-under par and has only made five bogey
Coming off his first career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour last week, Chan Kim, an eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, cards second consecutive bogey-free 6-under 64 to earn a share of the 36-hole lead
Two-time Korn Ferry Tour graduate Brandon Hagy earns a share of his first 36-hole lead in a Korn Ferry Tour event
Only one 36-hole leader/co-leader has gone on to win this season (David Skinns/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club)
There are 21 players within three strokes of the lead, and 35 players within four strokes of the lead
Reigning champion Norman Xiong misses the cut by one stroke, finishes the week 4-under par
Third-round tee times will run in groups of three from 7:05 a.m. through 12:13 p.m. local time off the first tee
Second-Round Lead Notes
11: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics (most recent: Norman Xiong/2022)
1: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (David Skinns/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart (T1/-12)
Cards second consecutive 6-under 64, as well as his sixth consecutive round of 67 or better in six career rounds on the Korn Ferry Tour (66-67-66-65 last week) · Won last week's 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut, becoming the 18th player in Tour history and first since Tom Lewis (2019 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance) to win his first Korn Ferry Tour start
Won last week’s 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXin his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut, becoming the 18th player in Tour history and first since Tom Lewis (2019 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance) to win his first Korn Ferry Tour start
Bidding to join Ben Kohles (2012 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship; 2012 Cox Classic) as the only other player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win his first two starts on Tour
Bidding to become fifth player to win his Korn Ferry Tour debut and record top-10 in second career start on Tour
- Buddy Garner – Win/1990 Panama City Beach Classic; 2nd/1991 Panama City Beach Classic
- Bobby Gates – Win/2010 Michael Hill New Zealand Classic; 3rd/2010 Moonah Classic
- Ben Kohles – Win/2012 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship; Win/2012 Cox Classic
- Sungjae Im – Win/2018 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay; 2nd/2018 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
Bidding to become 13th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win back-to-back events, and to be first to accomplish the feat since 2021 (Cameron Young and Mito Pereira each won back-to-back events in a stretch of four consecutive events)
This week a year ago, made his major championship debut as an amateur at the 2022 U.S. Open (missed cut)
Finished No. 3 in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, earning Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2023 season (win last week earned him fully exempt status for remainder of 2023 and 2024 should he not earn a PGA TOUR card at season’s end)
Played five seasons at University of Illinois (2018-23), earning three consecutive Big Ten Conference Player of the Year awards (2021-23), an All-America First Team selection in 2023 after consecutive All-America Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022
Earned four collegiate victories, with the crown jewel being co-medalist honors at the 2019 Big Ten Championship
One of three players in history to win three consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year awards, joining Luke Donald of Northwestern University (1999, 2000, 2001) and Randy Leen of Indiana University (1996, 1997, 1998)
Represented Belgium at numerous international amateur events, most notably three times at the Eisenhower Trophy (2016, 2018, 2022), and four times at the European Amateur Team Championship (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022)
Brandon Hagy (T1/-12)
Cards 7-under 63 and ties career-low round in 162nd career round on the Korn Ferry Tour (2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae/Round 2; 2018 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open/Round 4)
Making 54th career Korn Ferry Tour start, holds a share of the 36-hole lead for the first time (previously T2 or 2nd through 36 holes three times; most recent: 2019 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship/finished T5)
Leads the field with 15 total birdies (14 birdies, one eagle)
Boasts finishes of T2 (2018) and solo-fourth (2016) in two previous starts at this event
Previously graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016 and 2019
Two-time runner-up on the Korn Ferry Tour (2018 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open; 2019 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron), and runner-up at the 2021 Honda Classic on the PGA TOUR
Played four seasons at University of California-Berkeley across a five-year stretch (2009-14, redshirted 2010-11 season); he earned individual medalist honors four times and garnered a 2014 All-America First Team honor
Kyle Jones (T1/-12)
Making 95th career start in fourth season on the Korn Ferry Tour, follows career-low 8-under 62 with second-round 4-under 66
Overcomes double bogey at par-4 18th and bogey at par-4 sixth with his second eagle of the week at par-5 14th, as well as five birdies (Nos. 2, 4, 7, 9, 15)
Holds third career 36-hole lead/co-lead on Tour (T1/2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank/Won; T1/2018 AdventHealth Championship/finished 2nd)
Making fifth start at this event, with previous finishes of T39/2016, T65/2018, T26/2020, MC/2021
In 14 rounds across four previous starts at Crestview Country Club, lowest score was 4-under 66 (2016/Round 2)
Has seven missed cuts and a top-25 in 10 starts this season; he did not make a start in 2022 and returned to competition earlier this season via a medical extension at The Panama Championship
Won the 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank but finished No. 68 on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Points List after eight missed cuts and a withdrawal in 12 starts in 2021; he sustained a shoulder injury and his final start of the 2020-21 season was the 2021 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open (missed cut)
Recorded two runner-up finishes and another trio of top-10s en route to finishing No. 11 on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour money list and earning his first PGA TOUR card; he finished 187th in the 2018-19 FedExCup standings as a TOUR rookie
Earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time ahead of 2016 season via a T21 at Final Stage of the 2015 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament; he finished outside the top 100 on the 2016 money list and went without membership in 2017, though he regained Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2018 with a T42 at Final Stage of the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Turned professional out of Baylor University in 2015
Played four seasons at Baylor (2011-15), winning three individual titles and garnering All-Big 12 Conference Team selections in 2014 and 2015
Chan Kim (T1/-12)
Cards second consecutive bogey-free 6-under 64 and is one of three players (Spencer Levin, Trey Winstead) without a bogey through 36 holes this week
Coming off his first career top-10 in 19 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour (T7/BMW Charity Pro-Am)
Eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour with three wins in 2017, one in 2019 and 2020, two in 2021, and one last November; he also won the 2020-21 Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit
Has 11 appearances at major championships, with a career-high finish of T11 at the 2017 Open Championship
Was the second alternate for this week’s U.S. Open (missed by one stroke at Durham, North Carolina Final Qualifying site)
Played predominantly on the Japan Golf Tour from 2015 through 2022; he earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time via T2 at Final Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, which he was exempt for by qualifying for the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Turned professional in 2010 and played one season at Arizona State University (2008-09)
Quotables
Chan Kim on not earning his first top-10 of the season until last week… “It was a little frustrating... I felt like I was hitting it fine. The putting kind of held me back a little bit, but after sectionals for U.S. Open where I'm like, OK, I really need to play well to try and qualify, that's kind of put me in a better mindset throughout all of my rounds. And obviously a good finish last week and another good two rounds this week, yeah, I'm looking forward to the next two days.”
Kim on what the most important thing for him will be this weekend… “Definitely got to stay patient out there. If it's a red-light flag and you just can't go at it, then playing safe, but definitely attacking when I need to. I've done that pretty well last weekend and first two days. That's just going to be my strategy, just stay patient until the opportunity presents itself.”
Notes
Making his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut, Ricky Castillo (5th/-11), who finished No. 9 in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, ties the low round of the week with bogey-free 8-under 62 featuring six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 14th
Other PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 players to make the cut are: Patrick Welch (T11/-9), Ross Steelman (T22/-8), who is making his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut, Fred Biondi (T36/-7), and William Mouw (T50/-6)
Making his ninth career start and fourth start of the season, sponsor exemption Hayden Springer (T62/-5) makes the cut on the number with second-round 1-over 71
Four open qualifiers make the cut, including Dodge Kemmer (T62/-4), who attended The Independent School in Wichita and has one victory on an Official World Golf Ranking-recognized tour – a 2022 win at an event co-sanctioned by the Asian Development Tour and Professional Golf Tour of India; the other three open qualifiers to make the cut are Grant Booth (T36/-7), Trey Winstead (T36/-7), and Louis Dobbelaar (T62/-5)
Two of the four past champions in the field make the cut: 2015 winner Rob Oppenheim (T62/-5) and 2020 winner Jared Wolfe (T62/-5); 2016 winner Ollie Schiederjans and 2022 winner Norman Xiong both miss the cut