Kyle Jones leads by two at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open

Jones on the recovery process… “It was frustrating, for sure, just because there was so much time that was needed just to rest. A month or so is fine, but once it's three, four months where you just can't do anything, it wears on you a little bit. I was definitely itching to get back out here and now that I am, I'm trying to get myself back in the tournament mind. That's been more of an adjustment than I thought it would be. You know, just been trying to stay patient, still work at it. Thankfully, it's starting to pay off.”