PGA TOUR Americas

RSM Birdies Fore Love
Over the seven events in the 2023 FedExCup Fall, RSM Birdies Fore Love will award players with charitable donations through an on-course competition.
RSM Birdies Fore Love Standings
|1
Akshay Bhatia
|0
|1
Harry Hall
|0
|1
Nick Hardy
|0
|1
Mark Hubbard
|0
|1
Kelly Kraft
|0
|1
Luke List
|0
|1
Justin Lower
|0
|1
Peter Malnati
|0
|1
Troy Merritt
|0
|1
Vince Whaley
|0
Charities helped through RSM Birdies Fore Love
78
Different charities selected
4
Player foundations started as a direct result from Birdies Fore Love
$4.8M
Donations to date
Leading
Beau Hossler
birdies
97