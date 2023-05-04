PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

RSM Birdies Fore Love

Over the seven events in the 2023 FedExCup Fall, RSM Birdies Fore Love will award players with charitable donations through an on-course competition.

RSM Birdies Fore Love Standings

1
USA
Akshay Bhatia
0
1
ENG
Harry Hall
0
1
USA
Nick Hardy
0
1
USA
Mark Hubbard
0
1
USA
Kelly Kraft
0
1
USA
Luke List
0
1
USA
Justin Lower
0
1
USA
Peter Malnati
0
1
USA
Troy Merritt
0
1
USA
Vince Whaley
0

Charities helped through RSM Birdies Fore Love

78

Different charities selected

4

Player foundations started as a direct result from Birdies Fore Love

$4.8M

Donations to date

Leading

Beau Hossler
USA

Beau Hossler

birdies

97

2023 Year-to-Date Standings

Weekly Winners

Sahith Theegala - Fortinet Championship - 25 Birdies or Better
Marty Dou - Sanderson Farms Championship - 23 Birdies or Better
Tom Kim - Shriners Children's Open - 28 Birdies or Better
ZOZO Championship
World Wide Technology Championship
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
The RSM Classic
Hoge aids in GiGi's Playground rebirth, donates earnings from RSM Birdies Fore Love

Tony Finau Foundation receives donation through RSM Birdies Fore Love

Homa donates to Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children through RSM Birdies Fore Love

Theegala uses RSM Birdies Fore Love to elevate local charity

Taylor Montgomery donates $75,000 to Our Military Kids through RSM Birdies Fore Love

Sam Ryder donates $20,000 to Food Rescue US through RSM Birdies Fore Love competition

Justin Suh wins weekly Birdies Fore Love challenge at World Wide Technology Championship
1:00

Tom Hoge donates to GiGi’s Playhouse through Birdies Fore Love
3:12

Camilo Villegas and Mia’s Miracles host inaugural pro-am
2:04

Tom Kim wins weekly Birdies Fore Love challenge at Shriners Children's Open
1:11

Marty Dou wins weekly Birdies Fore Love challenge at Sanderson Farms Championship
1:08

Taylor Montgomery gives back through Birdies Fore Love
2:15

Past Winners

TOUR VAULT

Learn more about previous winners of the Birdies Fore Love program

RSM Birdies Fore Love
PGA TOUR Americas
