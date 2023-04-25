PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

News

PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica merge into singular 16-event circuit
Nov 7, 2023

How we got to PGA TOUR Americas: Trace the circuit's evolution

Nov 7, 2023

PGA TOUR announces 2024 PGA TOUR Americas schedule

Nov 7, 2023

PGA TOUR anuncia calendario 2024 del PGA TOUR Americas

Nov 7, 2023

Así funciona: PGA TOUR Americas

Nov 5, 2023

Thelen wins Dev Series Final, secures 2024 PGA TOUR Americas card

Nov 5, 2023

Thelen se queda con la victoria en Estrella Del Mar

Nov 4, 2023

Thelen extends lead to four heading into final round in Mazatlán

Nov 4, 2023

Thelen amplía su ventaja a cuatro golpes en Mazatlán

Nov 3, 2023

Bogey-free through 36 holes, Thelen opens three-shot lead in Mazatlán

Nov 2, 2023

Sin bogeys Thelen es puntero en Mazatlán

Nov 2, 2023

Greco fires a 64 using rental clubs, leads Dev Series Final in Mazatlán

Nov 2, 2023

Greco es líder por un golpe en Estrella Del Mar

Oct 31, 2023

Dev Series Final: Five players to watch in Mazatlán

Oct 30, 2023

Dev Series Final: cinco jugadores para seguir en Mazatlán

Oct 11, 2023

12 PGA TOUR Canada alumni earn 2024 PGA TOUR cards

Oct 10, 2023

CRMC Championship presented by Gertens named PGA TOUR Canada’s 2023 Tournament of the Year

Oct 10, 2023

Four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumni earn 2024 PGA TOUR cards

Oct 10, 2023

Cuatro graduados de PGA TOUR Latinoamérica obtienen tarjeta del PGA TOUR para 2024

Apr 25, 2023

PGA TOUR announces formation of PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOURが2024年PGA TOUR Americasのスケジュールを発表

PGA TOUR Americas
