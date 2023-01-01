Payne Stewart Award
THREE QUALITIES THAT CONNECT PAYNE STEWART TO THE AWARD RECIPIENTS
CHARITY
Leaving a lasting impression is important to Kenny Perry just as it was for Payne Stewart. Both knew their charitable giving impacts many more lives than any of their pin-hunting 5-irons or clutch putts.
CHARACTER
Most think of Justin Leonard's 'putt heard round the world' when recalling the 1999 Ryder Cup. Payne Stewart's act on the 18th green isn't often remembered, but it was memorable because it showed true character.
SPORTSMANSHIP
Golf is a game that tests your patience, and Payne Stewart knew it. He came so close so many times to add to his illustrious resume, but was always the comsumate professional when things didn't go his way.
TOUR VAULT
2:27
Billy Andrade honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award
Legacy
TOUR VAULT
0:50
Players analyze Payne Stewart's swing
Past Winners
Year
Justin Rose
2021
Zach Johnson
2020
Hale Irwin
2019
Bernhard Langer
2018
Stewart Cink
2017