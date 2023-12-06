PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tee times announced for World Champions Cup, groupings for Thursday’s morning and afternoon sessions

Tee times announced for World Champions Cup, groupings for Thursday’s morning and afternoon sessions
    Written by Staff @ChampionsTour

    Tee times have been announced for the first day of the inaugural World Champions Cup, which begins Thursday at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

    The World Champions Cup is a three-day team event that will be contested across 24 nine-hole competitions featuring team and singles play.

    The event commences on Thursday and will feature Six Ball in the morning session and Scotch Sixsomes in the afternoon session; each group will feature two players from each team.

    The groupings from the morning session will face off again in the afternoon session. Friday will feature the same format as Thursday however new groupings will be announced for the second day of play. The event will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 10, with 12 Singles groups.

    Tee Times (All times ET)

    Tee Times (morning, afternoon)Team USATeam InternationalTeam Europe
    9:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m.David Toms, Brett QuigleySteven Alker, Retief GoosenColin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke
    9:45 a.m., 1 p.m.Steve Stricker, Billy AndradeK.J. Choi, Ernie ElsMiguel Angel Jimenez, Robert Karlsson
    10 a.m., 1:15 p.m.Jerry Kelly, Justin LeonardVijay Singh, Stephen AmesBernhard Langer, Alex Cejka
