Halfway through World Champions Cup, it’s anyone’s game

There are three points awarded on each hole, with low score earning 2 points, second low score earning 1, and the third score earning 0. If teams tie with a score, the points are split. If two teams tie with low score, say a birdie, it means 1.5 points apiece for the birdie-makers and zero points for the third team. Over two days of play, the teams have learned this: It’s a huge deal to win a hole outright, something that delivers 2 points while the other teams each walk away with 0.5.