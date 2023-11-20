See who advanced to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School

Kris Blanks earned medalist honors at 14-under 274, five strokes clear of the field. Blanks, 51, won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and recorded two runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR. He made six PGA TOUR Champions starts this season, highlighted by a seventh-place finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May ... Andrew Johnson, the uncle of PGA TOUR veteran Tyler Duncan, finished solo fourth at 7-under 281 ... Guy Boros, winner of the TOUR's 1996 Greater Vancouver Open, finished T9 at 1-under 287. He's also the son of three-time major winner Julius Boros ... Eight-time MLB All-Star John Smoltz finished T14 at 1-over 289, one stroke clear of the playoff score. Smoltz had made three prior appearances at First Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School. This is his first time advancing to Final Stage ... All players 1-over or better advanced to Final Stage. The 3-for-2 playoff occurred at 2-over 290.