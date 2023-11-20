See who advanced to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Five players will earn 2024 PGA TOUR Champions membership via Final Stage of Q-School next month.
In the meantime, players are jostling across three First Stage sites in order to gain access to Final Stage. (Other players have earned direct access to Final Stage, as well.)
Two of three First Stage sites were contested last week, Nov. 14-17, with 32 players advancing to Final Stage, which will be contested Dec. 5-8 at TPC Scottsdale (Champions) in Arizona.
The final First Stage site will be contested Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at Soboba Springs in San Jacinto, California.
Notables to advance from the first two First Stage sites include MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz and former TOUR winners Guy Boros (pictured above) and Shaun Micheel.
Here's a look at who advanced from the first two First Stage sites of the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament.
Valrico, Florida -- Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club
Seventy-two players competed for 18 spots. There was a three-way T17 after 72 holes, requiring a 3-for-2 playoff to determine the final two spots. Chad Proehl and Jesus Amaya survived the playoff; Neal Lancaster was the odd man out.
Players to advance: Kris Blanks, Simon Griffiths, Andrew Marshall, Andrew Johnson, Alan McLean, Donald Carpenter III, Craig Bowden, Hank Kim, Todd Demsey, Guy Boros, Tim Weinhart, Dennis Hendershott, Harold Wallace, David Morland IV, John Smoltz, Jeff LeMaster, Chad Proehl, Jesus Amaya
Kris Blanks earned medalist honors at 14-under 274, five strokes clear of the field. Blanks, 51, won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and recorded two runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR. He made six PGA TOUR Champions starts this season, highlighted by a seventh-place finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May ... Andrew Johnson, the uncle of PGA TOUR veteran Tyler Duncan, finished solo fourth at 7-under 281 ... Guy Boros, winner of the TOUR's 1996 Greater Vancouver Open, finished T9 at 1-under 287. He's also the son of three-time major winner Julius Boros ... Eight-time MLB All-Star John Smoltz finished T14 at 1-over 289, one stroke clear of the playoff score. Smoltz had made three prior appearances at First Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School. This is his first time advancing to Final Stage ... All players 1-over or better advanced to Final Stage. The 3-for-2 playoff occurred at 2-over 290.
Saucier, Mississippi -- Grand Bear Golf Club
Fifty-one players competed for 14 spots. There was a two-way T14 after 72 holes, requiring a 2-for-1 playoff to determine the final spot. Kent Jones survived the playoff; Chris Gum was the odd man out.
Players to advance: Gibby Gilbert III, Eric Bogar, Fran Quinn, Robert Russell, Jeff Martin, Shaun Micheel, Jason Schultz, Tim Ailes, Steve Holmes, Mick Smith, Kevin Dillen, Mike Stone, Tim Bogue, Kent Jones
Gibby Gilbert III earned medalist honors at 8-under 280, one stroke clear of the field. Gilbert made 91 career Korn Ferry Tour starts in addition to three PGA TOUR starts. He has made 41 starts on PGA TOUR Champions, including six top-25 finishes ... Fran Quinn, a four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, memorably qualified for his hometown 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club at age 57. He finished T2 at this site, one back of Gilbert ... Shaun Micheel, who won the 2003 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, finished solo sixth at 5 under ... All players 1-over or better advanced to Final Stage; the Jones-Gum playoff occurred at 2-over 290.