Mike Weir marries 'The Bachelor' alum Michelle Money
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Mike Weir has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Michelle Money of "The Bachelor" fame.
Weir, 53, and Money, 43, were wed in an oceanside ceremony Sunday in Hawaii. The news was first reported by People magazine.
Weir and Money first met by chance in 2016, and Weir proposed in January during a trip to New Zealand.
“We took a helicopter to the top of a glacier where the most incredible glacier lake was," Money told People. "He got down on a knee and asked me to marry him there on the glacier. It was incredible.”
Weir currently plays full-time on PGA TOUR Champions; he finished No. 34 on this year's season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings. He won eight PGA TOUR titles including the 2003 Masters, and he is set to captain the International Team at next year's Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. He has reached as high as No. 3 on the Official World Golf Ranking and is often regarded as Canada's best male golfer.
Money often joins Weir at PGA TOUR Champions events, and she was also on-hand at last year's Presidens Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, where Weir served as a captain's assistant. Money, a native of Salt Lake City, was a popular contestant on the 15th season of "The Bachelor" in 2011.