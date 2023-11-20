Mike Weir marries 'The Bachelor' alum Michelle Money

Weir currently plays full-time on PGA TOUR Champions; he finished No. 34 on this year's season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings. He won eight PGA TOUR titles including the 2003 Masters, and he is set to captain the International Team at next year's Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. He has reached as high as No. 3 on the Official World Golf Ranking and is often regarded as Canada's best male golfer.