Steve Stricker withdraws from Charles Schwab Cup Championship to support ill father
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Steve Stricker has withdrawn from this week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship to be with his father, Bob Stricker, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon.
Stricker leads the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings into the PGA TOUR Champions season finale and cannot be passed in the standings. He will earn his first Charles Schwab Cup title on Sunday afternoon.
Stricker has won six titles in 16 PGA TOUR Champions starts this season in addition to five runner-up finishes, marking one of the most dominant Champions Tour campaigns in history. He also completed a streak of 55 consecutive rounds at par or better, supplanting Tiger Woods’ long-standing record on any TOUR-sanctioned circuit. His six wins included three senior major championships. Across 16 events, Stricker lost to only 41 players.
Stricker, 55, has won 17 PGA TOUR Champions titles since turning 50 in 2017, building on a successful PGA TOUR career where he won 12 times and was named Comeback Player of the Year in consecutive seasons (2006 and 2007). He won’t compete this week at Phoenix Country Club, but his season-long body of work has cemented his first Charles Schwab Cup crown.
Stricker released the following statement on his withdrawal from the Charles Schwab Cup Championship:
“Unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from this week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship. I was eagerly looking forward to this competing in this event and capping off this season, which has been an incredibly special one for me, but a personal emergency has come up that requires me to stay home.
“My father was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. He is currently receiving care and it is important that I am here for my family during this challenging time.
“I understand that my absence is disappointing, and I sincerely apologize to the PGA TOUR Champions staff, volunteers, fellow players, fans, and title sponsor Charles Schwab. While it saddens me that I will not be able to compete in Phoenix this week, family must always come first, and I hope you can understand my decision to prioritize my father's well-being during this difficult time.
“I would like to express my gratitude for the tireless efforts of the PGA TOUR Champions staff, tournament directors, and sponsors this season, who have provided us with the opportunity to participate in a season-long race that has been nothing short of exceptional. I am truly grateful for the support and encouragement I have received throughout the season.
“Finally, I want to extend my best wishes to all the players playing in the season finale. I will be following the event from afar, cheering for my friends and fellow competitors.
“I appreciate your understanding and support during this time and look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”