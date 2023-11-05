PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
See who qualified for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Top 36 after TimberTech advance to season finale, secure full PGA TOUR Champions status for 2024

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The field is set for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

    The top 36 on the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings after the TimberTech Championship, the second leg of the three-event Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, earned spots at the PGA TOUR Champions season finale. These 36 players will also be fully exempt on the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions, particularly crucial for players who don't have prior status on PGA TOUR or Champions Tour merit.

    Two of these players who earned Charles Schwab Cup Championship berths in emotional fashion: Charlie Wi and Rob Labritz, who earned the Nos. 35 and 36 spots respectively on a dramatic Sunday at the TimberTech Championship.

    Wi finished in a two-way T2 to ascend from No. 54 to No. 35 on the season-long points race, after narrowly earning the final spot in the TimberTech field at the Playoffs-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Labritz, a longtime PGA of America professional who first earned Champions Tour status via Q-School in 2021, made an 8-footer for bogey on the final hole Sunday at the TimberTech, which ultimately allowed him to narrowly earn the final spot in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship field, just ahead of Lee Janzen.

    Wi, who carded rounds of 74-66-64 at the TimberTech, was the only player to move from outside to inside the top 36 this week. Kevin Sutherland, who didn't compete, fell from No. 34 to No. 41.

    Labritz began the TimberTech at No. 36 on the season-long standings and held onto that position with a T10 finish at The Old Course at Broken Sound. Janzen began the TimberTech at No. 37 on the standings and also finished T10 for the week.

    Steve Stricker holds the No. 1 spot into the season finale and has clinched the Charles Schwab Cup title.

    Here's a look at the 36 players who have qualified for the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, which will be contested Nov. 9-12 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Country Club:

    1. Steve Stricker
    2. Bernhard Langer
    3. Padraig Harrington
    4. Steven Alker
    5. Ernie Els
    6. David Toms
    7. Stephen Ames
    8. Jerry Kelly
    9. Brett Quigley
    10. Alex Cejka
    11. Miguel Angel Jimenez
    12. Harrison Frazar
    13. Y.E. Yang
    14. Richard Green
    15. Vijay Singh
    16. K.J. Choi
    17. Dicky Pride
    18. Rod Pampling
    19. Thongchai Jaidee
    20. Paul Broadhurst
    21. Darren Clarke
    22. Joe Durant
    23. Paul Stankowski
    24. Ken Duke
    25. Robert Karlsson
    26. Mark Hensby
    27. Justin Leonard
    28. Colin Montgomerie
    29. Ken Tanigawa
    30. Steve Flesch
    31. Retief Goosen
    32. Marco Dawson
    33. Mike Weir
    34. Billy Andrade
    35. Charlie Wi
    36. Rob Labritz

