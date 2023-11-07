Father/son Tanigawa duo seeks Charles Schwab Cup Championship

“I asked him, and he was more-than-happy willing to do it,” Ken said Tuesday at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. “And it's been just a remarkable time for me as a dad to be able to spend as much time with my son right at this age. I mean, you get to a certain point where you know your kid is going to do their own thing and go on to bigger, better things. So to be able to spend the quality time on and off the golf course, for me, it's just amazing memories. At the end of the day, a big deal, you know.”