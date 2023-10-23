Stephen Ames, Robert Karlsson and Justin Leonard announced as second Chairman’s Selections for inaugural World Champions Cup

"I put a lot of time into trying to choose the two best guys for each team as my Chairman’s Selections, and of course, I had Ernie, Darren and Jim in my ear lobbying for certain guys to give them the best chance at winning,” Jacobsen said. “Stephen, Robert and Justin are all the types of players who are going to approach the World Champions Cup with the same intensity that they have brought to the first tee with them throughout their careers when the pressure is highest. With just one player left to be named to each team, I’m thrilled with how the rosters have shaped up so far and can’t wait to see these players go head-to-head in December.”