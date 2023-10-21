Brett Quigley takes a one-shot lead into the final round at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Things to Know
- In search of his second PGA TOUR Champions win in as many starts (Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS) and second consecutive top-10 finish at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (T8/2022), Brett Quigley takes a one-shot lead into the final round at 9-under 135
- After a 1-over 73 (T29) in round one, South Korea’s Y.E. Yang positions himself for his first career PGA TOUR Champions title courtesy of a career-low 9-under 63 in round two to reach 8-under 136 (T2); with a win, he would become the first player to win a 54-hole event on PGA TOUR Champions after an over-par opening round since Esteban Toledo began the 2013 Montreal Championship with a 1-over 73
Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs
- This week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of the three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events and features the top 72 in the standings. The top 54 after this week advance to the TimberTech Championship (Nov. 3-5) in Boca Raton, Florida, while only the top 36 from the TimberTech Championship advance to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix (Nov. 9-12).
- Below is a look at significant positions through 36 holes:
Top 54 in/out projections after round two:
|Pos.
|Player
|Score
|Schwab Cup Standings
|Before R1
|After R2
|T16
|Shane Bertsch
|-2
|56
|50
|T16
|Rocco Mediate
|-2
|59
|52
|T29
|John Huston
|E
|55
|54
|T48
|David Branshaw
|3
|52
|56
|T41
|Woody Austin
|2
|54
|57
|66
|Kirk Triplett
|12
|53
|58
Brett Quigley (1st/-9)
- In his first start since winning the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS two weeks ago, Quigley signed for a bogey-free 5-under 67
- En route to his 4-under 68 in round one, he hit 7-of-14 fairways and 11-of-18 greens in regulation; in round two, he improved to just two missed fairways and three missed greens in regulation
- Quigley is 1-for-5 when holding at least a share of the 36-hole lead on PGA TOUR Champions (2023 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS)
- Quigley is making his third start in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic: T8/2022, T65/2020
- Five of his nine top-10 finishes on PGA TOUR Champions this season have come in his last eight starts
- Seeks a third career win on PGA TOUR Champions (2020 Morocco Champions, 2023 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS)
- Quigley comes into the week at No. 11 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings
Other Notes
- Highlighted by seven birdies, an eagle and 17-of-18 greens hit in regulation, South Korea’s Y.E. Yang carded a career-best 9-under 63 after opening with a 1-over 73 in round one; with a win Sunday, would hold the distinction of having the highest start by winner of a 54-hole event this season
- Harrison Frazar, who led after round one with a 7-under 65, followed with a 1-under 71 and sits T2 at 8-under 136
- Australian Richard Green (T2/-8) offset two bogeys with five birdies to post a 3-under 69; PGA TOUR Champions rookie sits at No. 24 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings after securing top-15 finishes in his last two starts
- Seeking a third top-10 finish in as many starts at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (T6/2022, T9/2020), World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els made five birdies in a six-hole stretch on his inward nine (Nos. 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7) en route to a 4-under 68; at 6-under 138 (5th), will begin the final round three strokes back
- Defending champion Steven Alker (T16/-2) opened with back-to-back 1-under 71s in his bid to successfully defend a title for the second time this season on PGA TOUR Champions (Insperity Invitational)
- Jim Furyk withdrew after nine holes with an injury