World Champions Cup set to reignite competitive energy for PGA TOUR Champions players

“Well, you know, I think the team aspect is something that we as professional golfers don't get to experience too often,” Clarke remarked when asked about team events versus individual competitions. “Obviously we are our three teams, International team, U.S. team and European team. As individuals, we're all trying to beat each other and then all of a sudden we get together whenever the team matches arise and we're all pulling for the guys that we're trying to beat, not only our teammates but the opposition. We're trying to win our matches, and because of that the guys get so fired up. And the ladies get fired up, we've just seen the Solheim Cup as well.”