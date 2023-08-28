Final-round notes from Vijay Singh's one-stroke victory at The Ally Challenge
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
With a final-round 4-under 68 at The Ally Challenge, World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh captures his fifth career win on PGA TOUR Champions and first since 2018.
Paul Goydos, who held a one-stroke lead through 16 holes in the final round, succumbed to a triple-bogey-six at the 17th hole to settle for a T3 finish.
Coming off last week’s T2 finish at the Shaw Charity Classic, Tim Petrovic closes The Ally Challenge with a 6-under 66 to finish T3; moves to 25-under par in his last six competitive rounds on PGA TOUR Champions as he remains in search of his first win (145 starts).
In his effort for a sixth PGA TOUR Champions win this season (14 starts), defending Ally Challenge champion and Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker settled for T8 at 10-under 206, marking just his third finish outside the top five since June 12, 2022 (21 starts in that time frame).
Vijay Singh, 66-68-68—202 (-14)
Beginning the final round one stroke off the lead, 60-year-old World Golf Hall of Fame member closed with a 4-under 68 to capture his fifth career win on PGA TOUR Champions in his 129th start
His most recent win before this week came at the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship on November 11, 2018
While Singh putted out for par on the 54th hole to finish at 14-under 202, he trailed Paul Goydos, who was on the par-3 17th hole, by a stroke. When Goydos took a triple-bogey at No. 17, Singh moved into the top spot
The victory comes in his fifth Ally Challenge start and first since finishing T7 in 2021
Singh wins at the same course, Warwick Hills G&CC, on which he won three Buick Open titles on the PGA TOUR (1997, 2004 and 2005)
Singh was making his 17th start of the season; his most recent of four top-10 finishes before this week was solo-third at The Senior Open Championship in late July
Singh, who won the 2008 FedExCup on the PGA TOUR, amassed 34 titles en route to earning World Golf Hall of Fame honors
Other Notes
Making his 204th start on PGA TOUR Champions, Paul Goydos clung to a 1-shot lead at 15-under through 16 holes; with a triple-bogey-six at No. 17, finished T3 at 12-under 204; was seeking his fifth career win on PGA TOUR Champions and first since August of 2017
Seeking his 47th PGA TOUR Champions win on his 66th birthday Sunday, Bernhard Langer (T8/-10) closed with a 2-under 70 in his seventh Ally Challenge and first since finishing solo-second in 2021
With his nine-shot improvement from a second-round 1-over 73, Brett Quigley’s (T11/-9) bogey-free 8-under 64 in the final round marked the field’s low score of the week and tied his season’s low score (53 rounds)
Past Ally Challenge winners in the field: Steve Stricker/2022 (T8/-10), Joe Durant/2021 (T16/-7), Jerry Kelly/2019 (T36/-3), Paul Broadhurst/2018 (T43/-2), Jim Furyk/2020 (T51/+1)