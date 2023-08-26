PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Paul Goydos, Darren Clarke share lead after second round at The Ally Challenge

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Things to Know

    • Paul Goydos and Darren Clarke share the lead at 11-under entering the final round as four players lurk one stroke back.
    • The second round (tee times from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) began immediately following the first round (tee times from 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.) on Saturday. Players stayed in the same groupings for both rounds.
    • Preferred lies were in effect for both rounds on Saturday.

    Paul Goydos, 67-66 – 133 (-11)

    • This is his eighth time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
    • This is his low 36-hole score since the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship (128)
    • The 59-year-old seeks his sixth win on PGA TOUR Champions (204th start)
    • Making his 17th start of the season, he has two top-10s
    • Making his sixth start at The Ally Challenge, his best finish is T28 (2022)
    • Will play in the last group of the final round for the first time this season

    Darren Clarke, 67-66 – 133 (-11)

    • This is his fifth time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
    • The 55-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions (98th start)
    • Making his 16th start of the season, he has six top-10s, including a T4 at last week’s Shaw Charity Classic
    • Making his fourth start at The Ally Challenge, his best finish is T10 (2021)
    • Will play in the last group of the final round for the second time this season

    Other Notes

    • Seeking his fifth win of the season, Charles Schwab No. 3 Stephen Ames sits T3 at 10-under after carding bogey-free 66 in the second round. With a win on Sunday, he would tie Steve Stricker for the most wins by any player this season on PGA TOUR Champions (5).
    • First-round co-leaders Vijay Singh and Jeff Maggert sit T3 at 10-under, along with Harrison Frazar.
    • Seeking his 47th win on PGA TOUR Champions, Charles Schwab No. 2 Bernhard Langer sits in seventh at 8-under. Langer turns 66 years old on Sunday.
    • First-round co-leader Paul Stankowski sits T8 at 7-under, along with Shane Bertsch, John Huston and Richard Green.
    • Defending champion and Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker sits T12 at 6-under after shooting 68 in the second round.
    PGA TOUR Champions
