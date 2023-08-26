Paul Goydos, Darren Clarke share lead after second round at The Ally Challenge
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Things to Know
- Paul Goydos and Darren Clarke share the lead at 11-under entering the final round as four players lurk one stroke back.
- The second round (tee times from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) began immediately following the first round (tee times from 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.) on Saturday. Players stayed in the same groupings for both rounds.
- Preferred lies were in effect for both rounds on Saturday.
Paul Goydos, 67-66 – 133 (-11)
- This is his eighth time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
- This is his low 36-hole score since the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship (128)
- The 59-year-old seeks his sixth win on PGA TOUR Champions (204th start)
- Making his 17th start of the season, he has two top-10s
- Making his sixth start at The Ally Challenge, his best finish is T28 (2022)
- Will play in the last group of the final round for the first time this season
Darren Clarke, 67-66 – 133 (-11)
- This is his fifth time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
- The 55-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions (98th start)
- Making his 16th start of the season, he has six top-10s, including a T4 at last week’s Shaw Charity Classic
- Making his fourth start at The Ally Challenge, his best finish is T10 (2021)
- Will play in the last group of the final round for the second time this season
Other Notes
- Seeking his fifth win of the season, Charles Schwab No. 3 Stephen Ames sits T3 at 10-under after carding bogey-free 66 in the second round. With a win on Sunday, he would tie Steve Stricker for the most wins by any player this season on PGA TOUR Champions (5).
- First-round co-leaders Vijay Singh and Jeff Maggert sit T3 at 10-under, along with Harrison Frazar.
- Seeking his 47th win on PGA TOUR Champions, Charles Schwab No. 2 Bernhard Langer sits in seventh at 8-under. Langer turns 66 years old on Sunday.
- First-round co-leader Paul Stankowski sits T8 at 7-under, along with Shane Bertsch, John Huston and Richard Green.
- Defending champion and Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker sits T12 at 6-under after shooting 68 in the second round.