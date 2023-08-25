First round of The Ally Challenge suspended due to weather on PGA TOUR Champions
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The first round of The Ally Challenge has been rescheduled due to inclement weather in the area around Grand Blanc, Michigan.
Due to excessive rainfall at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club over the past 24 hours, the decision was made Friday to suspend play. The first round will now begin Saturday, Aug. 26, with players in threesomes off of Nos. 1 and 10 from approximately 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Groupings and tee times will be posted later this afternoon.
“We woke up, we had 2 inches of rain last night, yesterday was a total of 3 (inches), and there was literally 2 feet of water in the fifth fairway today,” said Brian Claar, PGA TOUR Champions rules official. “It was all the way across to 15 and 6, and 13's flooded. The maintenance crew did an incredible job with pumps, but can't get rid of the water.”
The second round will begin shortly after the conclusion of Round 1, with players remaining in their first-round groupings. Tee times for Round 2 will be posted Saturday morning.
“We're not going to re-pair,” added Claar. “We're just going to have them finish, sign a card, grab a sandwich and go. That way we can be right on time for a 4 p.m. live finish on Sunday."
As for the weather outlook for the rest of the weekend, Claar noted: “We might get a trace tonight, but nothing we're worried about. The weather looks pretty good the next two days.”
The Ally Challenge will be live on Golf Channel from 3-5 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by additional coverage on Peacock and the NBC Sports app from 5-7 p.m. ET.
Friday's first-round Golf Channel tape-delay telecast will air as scheduled from 9:30-11:30 p.m. ET and feature final round coverage from the 2022 Ally Challenge.