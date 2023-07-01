Bernhard Langer leads by one at U.S. Senior Open Championship
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
65-year-old Bernhard Langer leads by one stroke at the halfway point as he seeks his record-setting 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions and record-extending 12th senior major victory.
36-hole cut: 66 players posted 9-over or better to make the cut from a field of 156 players.
Today’s scoring average (76.431) is the highest second-round scoring average (strokes) on PGA TOUR Champions since the 2017 Senior Open presented by Rolex held at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club (78.461).
Today’s scoring average (+5.431) is the highest second-round scoring average (to par) on PGA TOUR Champions since the 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship held at Oak Hill Country Club (+5.471).
Bernhard Langer, 71-68 – 139 (-3)
Seeks his record-setting 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions (329th start)
- Currently tied with Hale Irwin (45) for the most wins in PGA TOUR Champions history
At 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, he would extend his record as the oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history with a victory on Sunday
- Currently holds the top 4 spots on the oldest winners list
A win on Sunday would be his record-extending 12th major victory on PGA TOUR Champions
Seeks his second win of the 2023 season (13th start)
- Won the Chubb Classic (Feb. 17-19)
- Would be the fourth multi-time winner in 2023 on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (4), Stephen Ames (3) and David Toms (2)
- Would be his 11th consecutive multi-win season on PGA TOUR Champions
The 2010 U.S. Senior Open champion looks to become the seventh multi-time winner in tournament history, joining Miller Barber (1982, 1984, 1985), Gary Player (1987, 1988), Jack Nicklaus (1991, 1993), Hale Irwin (1998, 2000), Allen Doyle (2005, 2006) and Kenny Perry (2013, 2017)
This is his 45th time leading/co-leading after 36 holes on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 29-for-44 converting those into victories
- Is 7-for-11 converting 36-hole leads/co-leads in 72-hole events
Other Notes
First-round leader Rod Pampling sits in second at 2-under after shooting 72 on Friday. The 53-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (76th start).
Two-time U.S. Open champion (2001, 2004) Retief Goosen carded 71 and sits T3 at 1-under. The 54-year-old seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (90th start).
Madison, Wisconsin native Jerry Kelly, winner of two majors on PGA TOUR Champions, sits T3 at 1-under after posting 70 in the second round. The 56-year-old seeks his 12th win on PGA TOUR Champions (140th start).
Dicky Pride is T3 at 1-under after carding 69 in the second round. The 53-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (66th start).
Looking to become the first player in PGA TOUR Champions history to win three consecutive majors contested, Steve Stricker sits T6 at even par. The Charles Schwab Cup leader and 2019 U.S. Senior Open champion carded 1-under 70 in the second round.
Two-time U.S. Open champion (1994, 1997) Ernie Els posted 71 for the second consecutive day and sits T6 at even par. The World Golf Hall of Fame member, who won the Hoag Classic earlier this season, looks to become the fourth multi-time winner in 2023 on PGA TOUR Champions.
Charles Schwab No. 7 Miguel Angel Jimenez, winner of two majors on PGA TOUR Champions, and 2009 PGA champion Y.E. Yang are T8 at 1-over.
The players T12 at 3-over include defending U.S. Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington, 2018 U.S. Senior Open champion David Toms and defending Senior Open presented by Rolex champion Darren Clarke.
Takashi Kanemoto carded the round of the day with 4-under 67, including 31 on the back nine. He moved from T128 to T38 on the leaderboard.
Miguel Angel Martin made a hole-in-one on the par-3 third hole for the 23rd ace in U.S. Senior Open history.
Brian Gay (back) withdrew before the start of the second round. Steve Flesch and Tim Petrovic each withdrew during the second round.