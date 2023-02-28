PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bernhard Langer by the numbers

    Written by Connor Stange @ChampionsTour

    World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer continues to rewrite the record books on PGA TOUR Champions. In his last start, Langer captured his 45th victory on the Champions Tour to tie the all-time wins record with Hale Irwin.

    Most Wins in PGA TOUR Champions History

    RankPlayer Wins
    T1Bernhard Langer 45
    T1Hale Irwin45
    3Lee Trevino29
    T4Bob Charles25
    T4Gil Morgan25

    As Langer seeks a record-breaking 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions, here’s a look at some of his most impressive accomplishments on this Tour.

    Charles Schwab Cup Dominance

    6: Langer has won six Charles Schwab Cups (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020-21), the most by any player in its 21-season history.

    12: Entering 2023, Langer has risen to the No. 1 spot in the Charles Schwab Cup standings at some point during 12 of his 14 full seasons on PGA TOUR Champions (2008-22).

    155: Langer has spent a total of 155 weeks as No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, the most all-time.

    13: Entering 2023, Langer has finished in the top 10 of the final Charles Schwab Cup standings in 13 of his 14 full seasons (2008-22).

    SeasonCharles Schwab Cup FinishWeeks at No. 1
    200736th0
    20083rd9
    20094th15
    20101st13
    201124th0
    20122nd6
    20132nd7
    20141st25
    20151st1
    20161st22
    20172nd23
    20181st7
    20194th5
    2020-211st22
    20226th0
    2023TBD0
    TOTAL6 Schwab Cups155 weeks

    Racking Up Awards

    9 Jack Nicklaus Awards (Player of the Year): 2008, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020-21

    11 Arnold Palmer Awards (Money Leader): 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020-21

    7 Byron Nelson Awards (Scoring Average): 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

    1 Rookie of the Year Award: 2008

    Consistency Across Seasons

    16: Since joining PGA TOUR Champions in 2007, Langer has at least one victory in each of his 16 seasons.

    17: During the 2020-21 wrap-around season, Langer won during both calendar years, making it 17 consecutive years with a victory.

    10: Entering 2023, Langer has 10 consecutive multi-win seasons (2012-22).

    SeasonWinsStarts
    200715
    2008320
    2009420
    2010523
    2011114
    2012220
    2013224
    2014521
    2015219
    2016421
    2017722
    2018224
    2019222
    2020-21239
    2022222
    202313

    Major Performer

    11: Langer has won 11 majors on PGA TOUR Champions, the most all-time.

    RankPlayer Major Wins
    1Bernhard Langer 11
    2Gary Player9
    3Jack Nicklaus8
    4Hale Irwin7
    5Tom Watson6

    5: Langer is the only player in history to win all five majors on PGA TOUR Champions. (Note: Jack Nicklaus won the four recognized senior majors before The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex was recognized)

    MajorWinsYears
    Regions Tradition22016, 2017
    KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship12017
    U.S. Senior Open Championship12010
    The Senior Open presented by Rolex42010, 2014, 2017, 2019
    Kaulig Companies Championship32014, 2015, 2016

    98.5%: Langer has made 65 of 66 cuts in senior majors. He was 64-for-64 before missing his first cut at the 2022 U.S. Senior Open.

    Age is Just a Number

    4: Langer holds the top 4 spots on the PGA TOUR Champions oldest winners list, including the 2023 Chubb Classic, where he extended his record at 65 years, 5 months and 23 days old.

    12: Langer has 12 wins since turning 60 years old, the most all-time. That number alone would rank T24 on the Champions Tour all-time wins list.

    64: Langer is the only player in Champions Tour history to win after turning 64. He has four victories since then.

    8: Langer has shot his age or better eight times on PGA TOUR Champions.

    ScoreAgeTournamentRound
    64 (-8)642021 Ally Challenge 1st
    63 (-8)642021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 3rd
    64 (-8)642022 Chubb Classic1st
    65 (-6)652022 Ascension Charity Classic1st
    64 (-6)652022 Sanford International1st
    63 (-9)652022 TimberTech Championship2nd
    64 (-8)652023 Chubb Classic1st
    65 (-7)652023 Chubb Classic3rd (Final)

    Superlatives

    CategoryQuantityTournament (or last time)
    Low 18-hole score62Five times (Last: 2018 SAS Championship, 1st Round)
    Low 36-hole score1272007 Insperity Invitational
    Low score in 54-hole event1912007 Insperity Invitational
    Low score in 72-hole event265Three times (Last: 2015 Senior Open presented by Rolex)
    Largest Margin of Victory132014 Senior Open presented by Rolex
    Largest Final-Round Comeback62012 3M Championship

    13: Langer’s 13-stroke victory at the 2014 Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex is the largest margin of victory in PGA TOUR Champions history, regardless of 54- or 72-hole event.

    Here, There and Everywhere

    6: Langer has three or more wins at six different tournaments on PGA TOUR Champions.

    WinsTournamentYears
    5Chubb Classic2011, 2013, 2016, 2022, 2023
    4The Senior Open presented by Rolex2010, 2014, 2017, 2019
    4Insperity Invitational2007, 2008, 2014, 2018
    3Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai2009, 2014, 2017
    3TimberTech Championship2010, 2019, 2022
    3Kaulig Companies Championship2014, 2015, 2016

    5: Langer has five successful title defenses, most recently going back-to-back at the Chubb Classic (2022-23).

    4: Langer has won in four different countries on PGA TOUR Champions. In addition to his 41 wins in the United States, Langer has won twice in Wales, once in Scotland and once in England.

    14: Langer has won in 14 different states, including 10 victories in the state of Florida.

    Winning Time

    14.1%: Langer’s winning percentage on PGA TOUR Champions ranks second all-time among players with 10 or more victories, behind only Steve Stricker (24.5%).

    CategoryQuantityNotes
    Starts319
    Wins4514.1% of his starts
    Top-2s8526.6% of his starts
    Top-3s11235.1% of his starts
    Top-10s21266.4% of his starts

    8: Langer has eight wire-to-wire victories, most recently at the 2022 Chubb Classic.

    7: Seven of Langer’s victories have come in a playoff, most recently at the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

    7: Langer put together one of the best seasons in PGA TOUR Champions history in 2017, winning seven times in 22 starts. It is tied for the third-most victories in a single season, as Hale Irwin (1997) and Peter Thomson (1985) each posted a nine-win season on the Champions Tour.

    This and That

    $3,677,359: Even with increased purse sizes since then, Langer’s $3,677,359 won in 2017 remains the most money earned in a season in PGA TOUR Champions history.

    $34,057,198: Since joining PGA TOUR Champions in 2007, Langer has earned $34,057,198, the most all-time.

    212: Langer holds the record for most top-10s in PGA TOUR Champions history, earning his 212th top-10 at the 2023 Chubb Classic.

    64.4%: Langer has converted 29 of 45 leads/co-leads entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions.

    46.3%: Langer has converted 19 of 41 leads/co-leads after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions.

    2: Langer has two holes-in-one on PGA TOUR Champions, both of which came at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. In 2010, he aced No. 3 in the first round at TPC Harding Park. In 2019, he aced No. 8 in the final round at Phoenix Country Club.