Bernhard Langer by the numbers
4 Min Read
Written by Connor Stange @ChampionsTour
World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer continues to rewrite the record books on PGA TOUR Champions. In his last start, Langer captured his 45th victory on the Champions Tour to tie the all-time wins record with Hale Irwin.
Most Wins in PGA TOUR Champions History
|Rank
|Player
|Wins
|T1
|Bernhard Langer
|45
|T1
|Hale Irwin
|45
|3
|Lee Trevino
|29
|T4
|Bob Charles
|25
|T4
|Gil Morgan
|25
As Langer seeks a record-breaking 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions, here’s a look at some of his most impressive accomplishments on this Tour.
Charles Schwab Cup Dominance
6: Langer has won six Charles Schwab Cups (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020-21), the most by any player in its 21-season history.
12: Entering 2023, Langer has risen to the No. 1 spot in the Charles Schwab Cup standings at some point during 12 of his 14 full seasons on PGA TOUR Champions (2008-22).
155: Langer has spent a total of 155 weeks as No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, the most all-time.
13: Entering 2023, Langer has finished in the top 10 of the final Charles Schwab Cup standings in 13 of his 14 full seasons (2008-22).
|Season
|Charles Schwab Cup Finish
|Weeks at No. 1
|2007
|36th
|0
|2008
|3rd
|9
|2009
|4th
|15
|2010
|1st
|13
|2011
|24th
|0
|2012
|2nd
|6
|2013
|2nd
|7
|2014
|1st
|25
|2015
|1st
|1
|2016
|1st
|22
|2017
|2nd
|23
|2018
|1st
|7
|2019
|4th
|5
|2020-21
|1st
|22
|2022
|6th
|0
|2023
|TBD
|0
|TOTAL
|6 Schwab Cups
|155 weeks
Racking Up Awards
9 Jack Nicklaus Awards (Player of the Year): 2008, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020-21
11 Arnold Palmer Awards (Money Leader): 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020-21
7 Byron Nelson Awards (Scoring Average): 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
1 Rookie of the Year Award: 2008
Consistency Across Seasons
16: Since joining PGA TOUR Champions in 2007, Langer has at least one victory in each of his 16 seasons.
17: During the 2020-21 wrap-around season, Langer won during both calendar years, making it 17 consecutive years with a victory.
10: Entering 2023, Langer has 10 consecutive multi-win seasons (2012-22).
|Season
|Wins
|Starts
|2007
|1
|5
|2008
|3
|20
|2009
|4
|20
|2010
|5
|23
|2011
|1
|14
|2012
|2
|20
|2013
|2
|24
|2014
|5
|21
|2015
|2
|19
|2016
|4
|21
|2017
|7
|22
|2018
|2
|24
|2019
|2
|22
|2020-21
|2
|39
|2022
|2
|22
|2023
|1
|3
Major Performer
11: Langer has won 11 majors on PGA TOUR Champions, the most all-time.
|Rank
|Player
|Major Wins
|1
|Bernhard Langer
|11
|2
|Gary Player
|9
|3
|Jack Nicklaus
|8
|4
|Hale Irwin
|7
|5
|Tom Watson
|6
5: Langer is the only player in history to win all five majors on PGA TOUR Champions. (Note: Jack Nicklaus won the four recognized senior majors before The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex was recognized)
|Major
|Wins
|Years
|Regions Tradition
|2
|2016, 2017
|KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
|1
|2017
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|1
|2010
|The Senior Open presented by Rolex
|4
|2010, 2014, 2017, 2019
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|3
|2014, 2015, 2016
98.5%: Langer has made 65 of 66 cuts in senior majors. He was 64-for-64 before missing his first cut at the 2022 U.S. Senior Open.
Age is Just a Number
4: Langer holds the top 4 spots on the PGA TOUR Champions oldest winners list, including the 2023 Chubb Classic, where he extended his record at 65 years, 5 months and 23 days old.
12: Langer has 12 wins since turning 60 years old, the most all-time. That number alone would rank T24 on the Champions Tour all-time wins list.
64: Langer is the only player in Champions Tour history to win after turning 64. He has four victories since then.
8: Langer has shot his age or better eight times on PGA TOUR Champions.
|Score
|Age
|Tournament
|Round
|64 (-8)
|64
|2021 Ally Challenge
|1st
|63 (-8)
|64
|2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|3rd
|64 (-8)
|64
|2022 Chubb Classic
|1st
|65 (-6)
|65
|2022 Ascension Charity Classic
|1st
|64 (-6)
|65
|2022 Sanford International
|1st
|63 (-9)
|65
|2022 TimberTech Championship
|2nd
|64 (-8)
|65
|2023 Chubb Classic
|1st
|65 (-7)
|65
|2023 Chubb Classic
|3rd (Final)
Superlatives
|Category
|Quantity
|Tournament (or last time)
|Low 18-hole score
|62
|Five times (Last: 2018 SAS Championship, 1st Round)
|Low 36-hole score
|127
|2007 Insperity Invitational
|Low score in 54-hole event
|191
|2007 Insperity Invitational
|Low score in 72-hole event
|265
|Three times (Last: 2015 Senior Open presented by Rolex)
|Largest Margin of Victory
|13
|2014 Senior Open presented by Rolex
|Largest Final-Round Comeback
|6
|2012 3M Championship
13: Langer’s 13-stroke victory at the 2014 Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex is the largest margin of victory in PGA TOUR Champions history, regardless of 54- or 72-hole event.
Here, There and Everywhere
6: Langer has three or more wins at six different tournaments on PGA TOUR Champions.
|Wins
|Tournament
|Years
|5
|Chubb Classic
|2011, 2013, 2016, 2022, 2023
|4
|The Senior Open presented by Rolex
|2010, 2014, 2017, 2019
|4
|Insperity Invitational
|2007, 2008, 2014, 2018
|3
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|2009, 2014, 2017
|3
|TimberTech Championship
|2010, 2019, 2022
|3
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|2014, 2015, 2016
5: Langer has five successful title defenses, most recently going back-to-back at the Chubb Classic (2022-23).
4: Langer has won in four different countries on PGA TOUR Champions. In addition to his 41 wins in the United States, Langer has won twice in Wales, once in Scotland and once in England.
14: Langer has won in 14 different states, including 10 victories in the state of Florida.
Winning Time
14.1%: Langer’s winning percentage on PGA TOUR Champions ranks second all-time among players with 10 or more victories, behind only Steve Stricker (24.5%).
|Category
|Quantity
|Notes
|Starts
|319
|Wins
|45
|14.1% of his starts
|Top-2s
|85
|26.6% of his starts
|Top-3s
|112
|35.1% of his starts
|Top-10s
|212
|66.4% of his starts
8: Langer has eight wire-to-wire victories, most recently at the 2022 Chubb Classic.
7: Seven of Langer’s victories have come in a playoff, most recently at the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
7: Langer put together one of the best seasons in PGA TOUR Champions history in 2017, winning seven times in 22 starts. It is tied for the third-most victories in a single season, as Hale Irwin (1997) and Peter Thomson (1985) each posted a nine-win season on the Champions Tour.
This and That
$3,677,359: Even with increased purse sizes since then, Langer’s $3,677,359 won in 2017 remains the most money earned in a season in PGA TOUR Champions history.
$34,057,198: Since joining PGA TOUR Champions in 2007, Langer has earned $34,057,198, the most all-time.
212: Langer holds the record for most top-10s in PGA TOUR Champions history, earning his 212th top-10 at the 2023 Chubb Classic.
64.4%: Langer has converted 29 of 45 leads/co-leads entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions.
46.3%: Langer has converted 19 of 41 leads/co-leads after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions.
2: Langer has two holes-in-one on PGA TOUR Champions, both of which came at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. In 2010, he aced No. 3 in the first round at TPC Harding Park. In 2019, he aced No. 8 in the final round at Phoenix Country Club.