Sock Out Cancer Named PGA TOUR Champions Charity of the Year

“We are deeply honored to be named the PGA TOUR Champions Charity of the Year,” said Sock Out Cancer Trustee Kirk Gravely. “There is such a longstanding tradition of charitable giving on the PGA TOUR and at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. To receive this acknowledgement is special. Sock Out Cancer aims to offer not only financial support to the families of cancer patients, but to offer emotional support – making it so that the patients and their loved ones keep the focus on fighting cancer. Our cause is rooted in our community and the fundraising that we do helps those patients who need it most. The grant from the TOUR will be critical in continuing that cause, ensuring that those patients in need receive the necessary support as we aim to expand the reach and impact of this program. Thank you to the PGA TOUR and DICK’S Sporting Goods Open for this honor.”