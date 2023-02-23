Sock Out Cancer Named PGA TOUR Champions Charity of the Year
National award will help support financially distressed cancer patients and their families
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – PGA TOUR Champions announced today that Sock Out Cancer®, an official tournament charity partner of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open in Binghamton, New York has been named the Tour’s 2022 Charity of the Year.
The national honor celebrates Sock Out Cancer’s mission to assist financially distressed cancer patients and their families pay for non-medical necessities such as food, transportation and housing so patients can focus their energy on fighting cancer. Created in 2017 by Security Mutual Life Insurance Company Chairman Bruce Boyea, and his wife Cheryl, Sock Out Cancer has distributed more than $1.3 million to participating hospital foundations and other charitable organizations since its inception.
“We are deeply honored to be named the PGA TOUR Champions Charity of the Year,” said Sock Out Cancer Trustee Kirk Gravely. “There is such a longstanding tradition of charitable giving on the PGA TOUR and at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. To receive this acknowledgement is special. Sock Out Cancer aims to offer not only financial support to the families of cancer patients, but to offer emotional support – making it so that the patients and their loved ones keep the focus on fighting cancer. Our cause is rooted in our community and the fundraising that we do helps those patients who need it most. The grant from the TOUR will be critical in continuing that cause, ensuring that those patients in need receive the necessary support as we aim to expand the reach and impact of this program. Thank you to the PGA TOUR and DICK’S Sporting Goods Open for this honor.”
As the Charity of the Year recipient, Sock Out Cancer will receive a $30,000 donation from PGA TOUR Champions. The funds will be dispersed to participating hospital foundations who identify eligible individuals in need of financial support for non-medical costs.
“Sock Out Cancer has done vital work to support cancer patients and their families during extraordinarily difficult times,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “The charitable efforts of our tournaments are essential to this Tour, so we are grateful to DICK’S Sporting Goods Open for their continued commitment to making a difference.”
At the 2022 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, the first round of the tournament was Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day, with players, spectators and volunteers wearing Sock Out Cancer socks – available on site at En-Joie Golf Club and on the Sock Out Cancer website (SockOutCancer.org), with proceeds being used to support the families in need. Cancer’s various forms are represented by more than two dozen different colors. As such, the pair of multi-hued socks which serves as the Sock Out Cancer logo symbolizes the fight against the disease in all its forms.
“We have had an amazing partnership with Sock Out Cancer and are overjoyed to see them receive this honor,” said DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tournament Director John Karedes. “The work that Sock Out Cancer does to support our community and those in need is life-changing and I know that the funds from this grant will be vital in helping those in need. Thank you to PGA TOUR Champions for naming them Charity of the Year.”
This year’s DICK’S Sporting Goods Open will take place June 23-25, at En-Joie Golf Club.