Players compete for cancer patients at the Cologuard Classic

“What Cologuard is doing for this event to bring awareness to colon cancer is tremendous,” said Mike Weir, who finished solo-second at the 2021 Cologuard Classic. “They do such a great job with the event. At some point in our lives, I think all of us have someone or know of someone that has been affected by cancer, colon cancer in particular. My fiancé’s father died of colon cancer, so it’s very important to us to get screened. I did it as soon as I turned 50. It’s important that everyone takes cancer seriously by getting that screening done early. Early detection means the prognosis is much better. So, bringing that awareness through this event that Cologuard does is just tremendous. I’m really glad to be a part of this event.”