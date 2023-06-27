Carnoustie Golf Links to host 2024 Senior Open presented by Rolex
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
The Senior Open presented by Rolex will take place at Carnoustie Golf Links for the first time in eight years when the event returns to Scotland in 2024.
Europe’s only senior major championship will visit the Angus venue for the third time when the 38th edition of The Senior Open takes place from July 25-28, 2024.
The venue, which has hosted The Open eight times -- most recently when Francesco Molinari prevailed in 2018, provided the backdrop for two maiden senior major triumphs in each of the two previous occasions it has hosted the championship.
Germany’s Bernhard Langer won his first senior major in 2010, defeating Corey Pavin by one stroke. England’s Paul Broadhurst also joined the upper echelons of the senior game when he saw off Scott McCarron by two strokes in 2016.
Golf has been played in Carnoustie for well over four centuries. The first indication that the game was being played in the Angus town can be found in the parish records of 1560. In 1842, a 10-hole course was designed by Alan Robertson followed by an 18-hole course by Old Tom Morris in 1857. James Braid extended the layout in 1926, which is essentially the links found today.
Since then, the Carnoustie Championship course has become widely regarded as one of the world’s finest golf courses, as well as being tagged “golf’s greatest test.” The course has been created and refined by some of the most iconic names in golf history to make the most of the dramatic natural elements in the incredible Angus location. Carnoustie’s closing stretch of holes is without doubt one of the most challenging in the world and will provide for some dramatic finishes.
“We are delighted to be able to announce The Senior Open’s return to Carnoustie in 2024,” said Edward Kitson, championship director of the Senior Open.
“There is no doubt that Carnoustie is one of the world’s best golf courses, having hosted this event twice before and The Open eight times, and we are thrilled to be heading back to Angus next year.
“We have witnessed some historic moments during our past visits to Carnoustie, none more so than Bernhard Langer’s first senior major triumph in 2010, which as we now know has led him to become the most prolific player in the history of senior major championships.
“We are grateful to our partners at The R&A, PGA TOUR Champions, Rolex, Carnoustie Golf Links and VisitScotland for their support in bringing this championship back to Scotland.”
“Carnoustie has a world-renowned reputation as one of the finest links courses in the world and a cherished history of staging major championships, including The Open, the AIG Women’s Open and The Senior Open presented by Rolex,” said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at The R&A. We look forward to seeing which golfer writes their name into the history books as a champion at Carnoustie next year.”
“We are delighted to welcome The Senior Open presented by Rolex back to Carnoustie,” added Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnousite Golf Links. “Carnoustie always presents a dramatic championship, and we look forward to seeing how some of the world’s best players tackle the course when they return to Carnoustie in 2024. The Carnoustie Championship course is in excellent condition, possibly the best it’s ever been, so we are sure that we’ll see some outstanding golf on display. For many people, this is an opportunity to see their heroes up close and personal, and it’s an honour for Carnoustie to host this wonderful championship.”
“We’re delighted to welcome The Senior Open presented by Rolex back to one of the world’s greatest tests of championship golf, at Carnoustie Golf Links on the Angus coast,” said VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush OBE. The venue has been witness to some of the greatest triumphs in recent years, most recently with Anna Nordqvist winning the AIG Women’s Open in 2021 and, of course, Paul Lawrie’s Open Championship win in 1999.
“Golf remains a significant contributor to Scotland’s economy, not least proven by the £300m+ economic activity from last year’s ‘summer of golf,’ but also increasingly important is how golf tournaments deliver through the lens of sustainability, health and wellbeing and in supporting our communities. We look forward to working with our partners to advance our successes in all these areas, and to of course welcoming visitors from around the world to Scotland, the Home of Golf, next year.”