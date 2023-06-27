Carnoustie Golf Links to host 2024 Senior Open presented by Rolex

“We are delighted to welcome The Senior Open presented by Rolex back to Carnoustie,” added Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnousite Golf Links. “Carnoustie always presents a dramatic championship, and we look forward to seeing how some of the world’s best players tackle the course when they return to Carnoustie in 2024. The Carnoustie Championship course is in excellent condition, possibly the best it’s ever been, so we are sure that we’ll see some outstanding golf on display. For many people, this is an opportunity to see their heroes up close and personal, and it’s an honour for Carnoustie to host this wonderful championship.”