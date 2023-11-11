Steven Alker, Marco Dawson share lead after Round 2 at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker cards a 7-under 64 on Friday
Written by Associated Press
PHOENIX — Steven Alker and Marco Dawson each made birdie on the par-5 18th hole Friday and each posted a 7-under 64 to share the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
The final PGA TOUR Champions event of the year is missing Steve Stricker, who stayed home in Wisconsin to be with his father who was hospitalized earlier in the week.
Alker and Dawson were at 11-under 131.
Harrington, the defending champion at Phoenix Country Club, had a 63 and was one shot behind along with Alex Cejka (64), Harrison Frazar (67) and Thongchai Jaidee (67).
Dawson was only surprised to share the lead because he said he’s been dealing with muscular pain in the chest area that hurts when he swings.
“So I’m just trying to get through the day,” Dawson said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to make three holes yesterday it was hurting so bad and I just kept on going and going, it was okay, okay. So I think maybe that’s one of the reasons why I’m scoring well, because I’m not focused on my game. I’m just trying to stay out there and play and make sure I get around.”
Harrington started out six shots behind and made enough birdies to get in range with the low round of the day at 63.
“I was thankful that this is a 72-hole tournament,” Harrington said. “When I tweeted that out, I also meant that I better get back in it quick.”
Ernie Els, who started out with a two-shot lead after opening with a 63, could only manage a 70. But he still was only two shots behind.
Steven Alker, 67-64 – 131 (-11)
Charles Schwab Cup standings – Start: 4th / Projected: 2nd
- This is his low 36-hole score of the 2023 season (131)
- This is his ninth time leading/co-leading after the second round on PGA TOUR Champions; he is 3-for-8 converting those into victories (0-for-3 in 72-hole events)
- The 52-year-old seeks his seventh win on PGA TOUR Champions (53rd start)
- Seeks his second win of the 2023 season (20th start); previous win: Insperity Invitational (April 28-30)
- Looks to become the sixth multi-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (6), Stephen Ames (4), David Toms (2), Bernhard Langer (2) and Padraig Harrington (2)
- Making his third start at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, he has finished 2nd (2021) and 3rd (2022)
Marco Dawson, 67-64 – 131 (-11)
Charles Schwab Cup standings – Start: 32nd / Projected: 9th
- This is his low 36-hole score since the 2014 3M Championship (129)
- This is his fourth time leading/co-leading after the second round on PGA TOUR Champions and is 2-for-3 converting those into victories (1-for-1 in 72-hole events)
- The 59-year-old seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (214th start)
- Last win: 2015 Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
- With a win on Sunday, he would snap a winless streak of 8 years, 3 months, 17 days (or 3,031 days)
- Seeks his first win of the 2023 season (25th start); best finish: T5 (Regions Tradition)
- Making his eighth start at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, his best finish is T8 (three times)
Other Notes
- Defending champion Padraig Harrington, who entered the week ranked No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, sits T3 at 10-under after carding the low round of the day with 8-under 63. The 52-year-old seeks his seventh win on PGA TOUR Champions (34th start) and third win of the 2023 season (13th start), while looking to become the fourth back-to-back winner in Charles Schwab Cup Championship history, joining Mike Hill (1990-91), Jim Thorpe (2006-07) and John Cook (2009-10)
- Alex Cejka birdied his last four holes en route to 7-under 64 and sits T3 at 10 under. The 52-year-old seeks his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions (72nd start) and his second win of the 2023 season (27th start).
- Harrison Frazar sits T3 at 10 under after shooting 67 in the second round. The 52-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (43rd start).
- Thongchai Jaidee posted 67 and sits T3 at 10 under. He turned 54 years old on Wednesday and seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (58th start) and second win of the 2023 season (25th start).
- 18-hole leader and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els, who entered the week ranked No. 5 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, is T6 at 9-under, along with No. 7 Stephen Ames and Richard Green.
- Charles Schwab No. 2 and World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer, a six-time winner of the Charles Schwab Cup, sits T16 at 5 under.
- Playing as a single in the first tee time of the day, Mark Hensby (T27) played in one hour and 58 minutes.