Steven Alker builds four-shot lead with 65 at Charles Schwab Cup Championship

This is his low 54-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (196) (Previous low: 197 (2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship).

This is his sixth time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions (Is 3-for-5 converting those into victories)

This is his first 54-hole lead in a 72-hole tournament on PGA TOUR Champions

The 52-year-old seeks his seventh win on PGA TOUR Champions (53rd start)

Seeks his second win of the 2023 season (20th start) (Previous win: Insperity Invitational (April 28-30))

Looks to become the sixth multi-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (6), Stephen Ames (4), David Toms (2), Bernhard Langer (2) and Padraig Harrington (2)

Will play in the last group of the final round for the fourth time this season (Is 1-for-3 converting those into victories)