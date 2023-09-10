Steve Flesch shoots tournament record to win Ascension Charity Classic
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Steve Flesch got off to a blistering start to seize the lead in the final round of the Ascension Charity Classic on Sunday, and the lefthander kept his foot on the gas for the fourth victory of his PGA TOUR Champions career.
Flesch closed with a tournament record 9-under 62 to reach 19 under, easily outdistancing second-round co-leader Kevin Sutherland, who finished second at 16 under.
Flesch, two strokes behind Sutherland and Y.E. Yang to start the day, birdied the first, eagled the second, birdied the third parred the fourth then recorded birdies on Nos. 5 and 6 to move in front. A birdie at 11 pushed his lead to three, and no one else made a charge.
Steve Flesch wins the Ascension Charity Classic
“I got off to a great start,” Flesch said. “Having my son on the bag -- I added pressure to myself because I won last year in Atlanta (Mitsubishi Electric Classic) with my daughter there, I won with my fiancee there at Pebble Beach last year (PURE Insurance Championship), and I was like, well, Griffin is on the bag, I've got to do it for Griff today, so I was putting that pressure on myself.
“It's a funny game. You never know when something is going to click. But man, this week it all came together.”
Flesch shot his three lowest rounds of the year this week after opening with a pair of 66s. He has one other 66 this year -- in the final round of the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
“My mind this week was just kind of … I wasn’t worrying about a bunch of the minutiae out there. I just was playing golf,” Flesch said. “Hitting shots that end up where you kind of are aiming has a lot to do with it, too, but it was nice to actually be in the competition this week and feel like my shots meant something, and I was just dialed in. I was focused.
“I'd like to be able to bottle that feeling up a lot more, but it was great to do it with Griffin, and I'm just honored to have won the Ascension this week.”
Steve Flesch’s interview after winning the Ascension Charity Classic
Flesch was first in putting for the week and on Sunday, when he averaged 1.50 putts.
“It helps when you make putts from everywhere like I did today,” Flesch said. “You never know when that's going to happen.
“It was thrilling, and I'm glad the round is over, but I'd really like to keep playing, to be honest with you.”
Yang and Brett Quigley tied for third at 13 under.