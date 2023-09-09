Y.E. Yang, Tim O'Neal among four tied for lead at Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson

Began with a bogey at the par-3 10 th hole before adding eight birdies, including four in a row on holes 15 through18, to open with a 7-under 64.

Hit nine of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens en route to his opening-round 64, matching his second-lowest round on PGA TOUR Champions (five times), and two strokes shy of his low round (62/2021 Shaw Charity Classic).

Seeks his first PGA TOUR Champions title in his 157 th start after winning five times on the PGA TOUR, most recently at the 1998 Buick Open.

Notched four runner-up finishes on PGA TOUR Champions since turning 50 in 2016 (August 6), most recent: 2021 Boeing Classic (T2).

0-for-5 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead into victory on PGA TOUR Champions, most recent: 2022 Boeing Classic (T33).