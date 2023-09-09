Y.E. Yang, Tim O'Neal among four tied for lead at Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson
Things to Know
- The Ascension Charity Classic is being contested for the third time, each time at Norwood Hills Country Club.
- 64s by Billy Mayfair, Y.E. Yang, Kevin Sutherland and Tim O’Neal marks the tournament 18-hole record.
- Former champion David Toms sat T9 after the opening round en route to victory in 2021, while Padraig Harrington was tied for the first-round lead before winning this event in 2022.
- Four players tied for the opening-round lead is the most this season.
- The last 18-hole leader/co-leader to win on PGA TOUR Champions was Vijay Singh at the 2023 Ally Championship two weeks ago.
Billy Mayfair – 34-30—64 (-7)
- Began with a bogey at the par-3 10th hole before adding eight birdies, including four in a row on holes 15 through18, to open with a 7-under 64.
- Hit nine of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens en route to his opening-round 64, matching his second-lowest round on PGA TOUR Champions (five times), and two strokes shy of his low round (62/2021 Shaw Charity Classic).
- Seeks his first PGA TOUR Champions title in his 157th start after winning five times on the PGA TOUR, most recently at the 1998 Buick Open.
- Notched four runner-up finishes on PGA TOUR Champions since turning 50 in 2016 (August 6), most recent: 2021 Boeing Classic (T2).
- 0-for-5 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead into victory on PGA TOUR Champions, most recent: 2022 Boeing Classic (T33).
- Makes third appearance at the Ascension Charity Classic (T29/2021, T41/2022), posting his third round in the 60s (68/R2/2021, 69/R1/2022).
Y.E. Yang – 34-30—64 (-7)
- Mixed eight birdies and one bogey to equal his low round on PGA TOUR Champions (64/R3/2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open).
- Holds the first-round lead/co-lead for the first time in his career on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Seeks his first PGA TOUR Champions title after finishing runner-up at this event in 2022, his lone top-three result in 44 prior starts on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Both his PGA TOUR victories came in 2009 – The Honda Classic and the PGA Championship, where he defeated Tiger Woods by three strokes.
- Makes second appearance at the Ascension Charity Classic (2nd/2022); four rounds at Norwood Hills Country Club: 68-66-66-64.
Kevin Sutherland – 32-32—64 (-7)
- Hit seven of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens en route to a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the opening round, one of three players to be bogey free (Alex Cejka/66, Kirk Triplett/67).
- Holds the first-round lead/co-lead for the eighth time on PGA TOUR Champions; 1-for-7 in converting previous first-round leads/co-leads.
- Seeks sixth PGA TOUR Champions title, but first since the 2021 Cologuard Classic.
- Makes third appearance at the Ascension Charity Classic (T9/2021, T16/2022) with all seven rounds at Norwood Hills Country Club under par.
Tim O’Neal - 31-33—64 (-7)
- Ascension ambassador hit eight of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens en route to a 7-under 64, his low 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (62 rounds); cards one eagle (No. 11), one bogey (No. 18) and six birdies.
- Holds the first-round lead/co-lead for the third time on PGA TOUR Champions (2022 Pure Insurance Championship/T19, 2023 Regions Tradition/T11).
- In his first full season, seeks first PGA TOUR Champions title in his 20th start; owns two top-10 finishes in 19 prior starts (T10/2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, T9/2023 Boeing Classic).
- Makes second appearance at the Ascension Charity Classic (T33/2022).
Additional Notes
- Brian Gay and Wes Short, Jr. sit one stroke back at 6-under 65, while World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen is T7 among a group of four players at 5-under 66.
- Former champion David Toms sits T16 at 3-under 68.
- Stephen Ames, No. 2 in the Schwab Cup standings, posts 2-over 73 to sit T69, while Bernhard Langer, No. 3 in the Schwab Cup standings, is T16 with 3-under 68.
- Robert Damron, making his second PGA TOUR Champions start, but first in the United States, sits T43 at 1-under 70.
- Scott Parel withdrew with illness following the first round.