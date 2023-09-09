PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Y.E. Yang, Tim O'Neal among four tied for lead at Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Y.E. Yang, Tim O'Neal among four tied for lead at Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson
    Written by Staff @ChampionsTour

    Things to Know

    • The Ascension Charity Classic is being contested for the third time, each time at Norwood Hills Country Club.
    • 64s by Billy Mayfair, Y.E. Yang, Kevin Sutherland and Tim O’Neal marks the tournament 18-hole record.
    • Former champion David Toms sat T9 after the opening round en route to victory in 2021, while Padraig Harrington was tied for the first-round lead before winning this event in 2022.
    • Four players tied for the opening-round lead is the most this season.
    • The last 18-hole leader/co-leader to win on PGA TOUR Champions was Vijay Singh at the 2023 Ally Championship two weeks ago.

    Billy Mayfair – 34-30—64 (-7)

    • Began with a bogey at the par-3 10th hole before adding eight birdies, including four in a row on holes 15 through18, to open with a 7-under 64.
    • Hit nine of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens en route to his opening-round 64, matching his second-lowest round on PGA TOUR Champions (five times), and two strokes shy of his low round (62/2021 Shaw Charity Classic).
    • Seeks his first PGA TOUR Champions title in his 157th start after winning five times on the PGA TOUR, most recently at the 1998 Buick Open.
    • Notched four runner-up finishes on PGA TOUR Champions since turning 50 in 2016 (August 6), most recent: 2021 Boeing Classic (T2).
    • 0-for-5 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead into victory on PGA TOUR Champions, most recent: 2022 Boeing Classic (T33).
    • Makes third appearance at the Ascension Charity Classic (T29/2021, T41/2022), posting his third round in the 60s (68/R2/2021, 69/R1/2022).

    Y.E. Yang – 34-30—64 (-7)

    • Mixed eight birdies and one bogey to equal his low round on PGA TOUR Champions (64/R3/2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open).
    • Holds the first-round lead/co-lead for the first time in his career on PGA TOUR Champions.
    • Seeks his first PGA TOUR Champions title after finishing runner-up at this event in 2022, his lone top-three result in 44 prior starts on PGA TOUR Champions.
    • Both his PGA TOUR victories came in 2009 – The Honda Classic and the PGA Championship, where he defeated Tiger Woods by three strokes.
    • Makes second appearance at the Ascension Charity Classic (2nd/2022); four rounds at Norwood Hills Country Club: 68-66-66-64.

    Kevin Sutherland – 32-32—64 (-7)

    • Hit seven of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens en route to a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the opening round, one of three players to be bogey free (Alex Cejka/66, Kirk Triplett/67).
    • Holds the first-round lead/co-lead for the eighth time on PGA TOUR Champions; 1-for-7 in converting previous first-round leads/co-leads.
    • Seeks sixth PGA TOUR Champions title, but first since the 2021 Cologuard Classic.
    • Makes third appearance at the Ascension Charity Classic (T9/2021, T16/2022) with all seven rounds at Norwood Hills Country Club under par.

    Tim O’Neal - 31-33—64 (-7)

    • Ascension ambassador hit eight of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens en route to a 7-under 64, his low 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (62 rounds); cards one eagle (No. 11), one bogey (No. 18) and six birdies.
    • Holds the first-round lead/co-lead for the third time on PGA TOUR Champions (2022 Pure Insurance Championship/T19, 2023 Regions Tradition/T11).
    • In his first full season, seeks first PGA TOUR Champions title in his 20th start; owns two top-10 finishes in 19 prior starts (T10/2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, T9/2023 Boeing Classic).
    • Makes second appearance at the Ascension Charity Classic (T33/2022).

    Additional Notes

    • Brian Gay and Wes Short, Jr. sit one stroke back at 6-under 65, while World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen is T7 among a group of four players at 5-under 66.
    • Former champion David Toms sits T16 at 3-under 68.
    • Stephen Ames, No. 2 in the Schwab Cup standings, posts 2-over 73 to sit T69, while Bernhard Langer, No. 3 in the Schwab Cup standings, is T16 with 3-under 68.
    • Robert Damron, making his second PGA TOUR Champions start, but first in the United States, sits T43 at 1-under 70.
    • Scott Parel withdrew with illness following the first round.
    PGA TOUR Champions
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.