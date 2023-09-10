Y.E. Yang, Kevin Sutherland share the lead at 12 under at Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson
Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
- The Ascension Charity Classic is being contested for the third time, each time at Norwood Hills Country Club.
- Co-leader Kevin Sutherland is the only player bogey-free through 36 holes
- Co-leaders Yang and Sutherland are both 25-under par in all their rounds they’ve played at Norwood Hills Country Club (Sutherland – eight rounds, Yang – five rounds)
- Kevin Sutherland is 2-for-9 in converting previous second-round leads/co-leads, including his two most recent: (2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic)
- Y.E. Yang,David Branshaw and Billy Mayfair are the only players at 8-under or better who seek their first PGA TOUR Champions victory
Y.E. Yang – 64-66—130 (-12)
- 130 (-12) marks his best 36-hole total on PGA TOUR Champions; previous best: 134 (4 times, most recently 2022 Sanford International)
- Holds the 36-hole lead/co-lead for the second time in his career on PGA TOUR Champions (2022 SAS Championship/T13)
- Seeks his first PGA TOUR Champions title after finishing runner-up at this event in 2022, his lone top-three result in 44 prior starts on PGA TOUR Champions
- Both his PGA TOUR victories came in 2009 – The Honda Classic and the PGA Championship, where he defeated Tiger Woods by three strokes
- Makes second appearance at the Ascension Charity Classic (2nd/2022); five rounds at Norwood Hills Country Club: 68-66-66-64-66
Kevin Sutherland – 64-66—130 (-12)
- 130 total is one stroke shy of his best 36-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (129, twice, 2017 Shaw Charity Classic, 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship)
- Holds the 36-hole lead/co-lead for the 10th time on PGA TOUR Champions; 2-for-9 in converting previous second-round leads/co-leads, including his two most recent: 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic
- Seeks sixth PGA TOUR Champions title, but first since the 2021 Cologuard Classic
- Makes third appearance at the Ascension Charity Classic (T9/2021, T16/2022) with all eight rounds at Norwood Hills Country Club under par
Additional Notes
- Ken Duke, seeking his second PGA TOUR Champions title after winning the Shaw Charity Classic earlier this season, finishes with back-to-back bogeys after holing out from 143 yards for an eagle-3 on No. 16
- Brett Quigley posts a 7-under 64, the sixth time he has notched a 64 on PGA TOUR Champions, to match his low round and equal the 18-hole tournament record; (most recent The Ally Challenge R3/2023)
- Former champion David Toms sits T6 at 8-under 134
- David Branshaw sits T6 at 8-under and looks to become the fifth player this season to finish in the top-10 after Monday qualifying; (most recent: Jason Schultz/T9/Principal Charity Classic)
- Following an opening-round 71, World Golf Hall of Fame member Colin Montgomerie tied the tournament 18-hole scoring record with a 7-under 64 which included a hole-in-one at No. 12, marking his first ace on PGA TOUR Champions. Montgomerie made two aces on the PGA TOUR, with his most recent coming at the 2002 BellSouth Classic
- First-round co-leaders Billy Mayfair (T6) and Tim O’Neal (T10) are four strokes and five strokes back, respectively
- John Daly withdrew with injury after nine holes