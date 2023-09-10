Y.E. Yang, Kevin Sutherland share the lead at 12 under at Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson

130 (-12) marks his best 36-hole total on PGA TOUR Champions; previous best: 134 (4 times, most recently 2022 Sanford International)

Holds the 36-hole lead/co-lead for the second time in his career on PGA TOUR Champions (2022 SAS Championship/T13)

Seeks his first PGA TOUR Champions title after finishing runner-up at this event in 2022, his lone top-three result in 44 prior starts on PGA TOUR Champions

Both his PGA TOUR victories came in 2009 – The Honda Classic and the PGA Championship, where he defeated Tiger Woods by three strokes