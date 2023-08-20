Tim Petrovic leads by two shots at Shaw Charity Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Ten times a runner-up, at 12-under 128, Tim Petrovic shoots 4-under 66 to reach 12-under 128 and maintain the outright lead in his bid for his first career PGA TOUR Champions title (144th start).
Making his 100th PGA TOUR Champions start this week, Ken Duke positions himself for his first win and third consecutive top-10 finish in the Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers; competed full-time on PGA TOUR Canada from 1996-2002.
On only three of nine occasions has a 36-hole leader/co-leader converted for the win at the Shaw Charity Classic (Rocco Mediate/2013, Scott McCarron/2016, Doug Barron/2020).
Tim Petrovic – 62-66—128 (-12)
In search of his first career victory on PGA TOUR Champions, the 10-time runner-up followed an 8-under 62 with a second-round 4-under 66.
Petrovic offset three bogeys with seven birdies; after finding just three of 13 fairways off the tee in round one, improved to eight of 13 in Saturday’s second round.
Is 0-for-2 when attempting to convert a second-round lead/co-lead into victory on PGA TOUR Champions.
Making is making his fifth start at the Shaw Charity Classic, with a best finish of 11th coming in 2019.
Only over-par score in 14 total rounds in the Shaw Charity Classic, a 2-over 72, came in the final round of 2018.
Lone top-10 finish in 17 starts this season was T4 at the Principal Charity Classic.
Additional Notes
Seeking a third top-10 finish in as many starts at the Shaw Charity Classic (T8/2019, T92020), Ken Duke (2nd /-10) remains in search of his first PGA TOUR Champions title in his 100th start this week.
Three days removed from his 60th birthday, Scott Dunlap (T3/-8) made eight birdies and no bogeys to post his PGA TOUR Champions’ career-low score of 62 and position himself for a second career win on PGA TOUR Champions (2014/Boeing Classic); three top-10 finishes in seven previous Shaw Charity Classic starts (T3/2015, T6/2016, T32017); comes off a T9 at last week’s Boeing Classic, his first top-10 of the season.
Billy Andrade (T3/-8) who has four top-10 finishes in eight Shaw Charity Classic starts (including a playoff loss to Fred Couples in 2014), carded a bogey-free 6-under 64; he remains in search of his first top-10 finish of the season (17th start) and first victory since claiming three in 2015.
Beginning his round on No. 10, Mario Tiziani (T7/-7) offset one bogey with seven birdies to post 64, his career-low round on PGA TOUR Champions (28 rounds); in only previous Shaw Charity Classic start, finished T16 in 2022.
In his bid to join Scott McCarron as players to successfully defend a Shaw Charity Classic title (2017-18), Jerry Kelly made two birdies and 16 pars to sign for a second-straight 68 and get to T23 at 4-under 136.
Past Shaw Charity Classic champions in the field: Jeff Maggert/2015 (T7/-7), Fred Couples/2014 (T18/-5), Jerry Kelly/2022 (T23/-4), Wes Short, Jr./2019 (T29/-3), Scott McCarron/2017-18 (T40/-2), Carlos Franco/2016 (T53/-1).
Canadians in the field: Alan McClean (T13/-6), Mike Weir (T40/-2), Stephen Ames (T40/-2), David Morland IV (T60/E).