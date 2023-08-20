Tim Petrovic leads by two shots at Shaw Charity Classic

Three days removed from his 60th birthday, Scott Dunlap (T3/-8) made eight birdies and no bogeys to post his PGA TOUR Champions’ career-low score of 62 and position himself for a second career win on PGA TOUR Champions (2014/Boeing Classic); three top-10 finishes in seven previous Shaw Charity Classic starts (T3/2015, T6/2016, T32017); comes off a T9 at last week’s Boeing Classic, his first top-10 of the season.