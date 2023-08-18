Tim Petrovic shoots 62 for two-shot lead at Shaw Charity Classic
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
In spite of lingering “tennis elbow” pain in his right arm, Tim Petrovic birdied his last three holes (Nos. 7-9) en route to an 8-under 62 in his fifth Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers start.
In search of his first PGA TOUR Champions title, Harrison Frazar birdied four of his first five holes to open his third Shaw Charity Classic in 6-under 64, a stroke shy of his career-low score on PGA TOUR Champions (R3/2020 Shaw Charity Classic).
Tim Petrovic – 32-30—62 (-8)
Beginning on No. 10, offset a lone bogey (par-4 13th) with seven birdies and an eagle (par-5 18th) to open with an 8-under 62; birdied his last three holes (Nos. 7-9) to complete the round.
His 62 falls one stroke shy of his career-low on PGA TOUR Champions (61/R2/2020 TimberTech Championship)
Is 0-for-5 when attempting to convert a first-round lead/co-lead into victory on PGA TOUR Champions.
The only 18-hole leader to convert for the win at the Shaw Charity Classic was Rocco Mediate in 2013.
Petrovic is making his fifth start at the Shaw Charity Classic, with a best finish of 11th coming in 2019.
Hit 3-of-13 fairways, 14-of-18 greens in regulation and needed 25 putts to complete his round of 62.
Only over-par score in 13 total rounds in the Shaw Charity Classic, a 2-over 72, came in the final round of 2018.
Lone top-10 finish in 17 starts this season was T4 at the Principal Charity Classic.
Additional Notes
On the strength of birdies on four of his first five holes, Harrison Frazar opened his third Shaw Charity Classic with a 6-under 64, one stroke shy of his career-low on PGA TOUR Champions (63/R3/2020 Shaw Charity Classic); remains in search of his first PGA TOUR Champions title in his 34th start.
In his bid to join Scott McCarron as players to successfully defend a Shaw Charity Classic title (2017-18), Jerry Kelly sits T13 at 2-under 68.
In his second career PGA TOUR Champions start (T66/Boeing Classic), Boo Weekley is T48 after an opening-round even-par 70.
Past Shaw Charity Classic champions in the field: Jeff Maggert/2015 (67/T8), Fred Couples/2014 (68/T13), Scott McCarron/2017-18 (69/T30), Wes Short, Jr./2019 (68/T13), Jerry Kelly/2022 (68/T13), Carlos Franco/2016 (70/T48).
Canadians in the field: Mike Weir (67/T8), Alan McClean (68/T13), Stephen Ames (69/T30), David Morland IV (69/T30).
Should Calgary’s Stephen Ames win this week, he would become the first player to win back-to-back individual stroke-play events on PGA TOUR Champions since 2021, when Scott McCarron won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship and Insperity Invitational.