Tim O'Neal reflects on his up-and-down season ahead of the Shaw Charity Classic

After 13 holes on Sunday at the Boeing Classic, O’Neal looked likely to finish in the top five. He was 2-under par for the round, 10 under for the tournament and still had both reachable par 5s on the back nine to play. But what he called a bad bounce led to a bogey on 14. At the par-5 15th he hit his second shot long and over the green, and he said a weird angle prevented him from getting up and down for birdie.