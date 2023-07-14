Steve Stricker, Harrison Frazar share lead at Kaulig Companies Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker and Harrison Frazar, seeking his first win on PGA TOUR Champions, each opened with 5-under 65 to share the first-round lead.
Rookie Stewart Cink, making his second start on PGA TOUR Champions, sits in third after shooting 66.
Steve Stricker, 32-33 – 65 (-5)
This is his 10th time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 4-for-9 converting those into victories
Recorded his fewest putts in a round on PGA TOUR Champions (22)
The Charles Schwab Cup leader seeks his fifth win of the 2023 season (13th start)
- Would be his first five-win season since joining PGA TOUR Champions in 2017
- In his last five starts on PGA TOUR Champions, he has finished 1st-1st-T2-1st-2nd
The 56-year-old seeks his 16th win on PGA TOUR Champions (60th start)
- Would remain 17th on the PGA TOUR Champions all-time wins list
Seeks his seventh major victory on PGA TOUR Champions
- Would move him into T4 on the list of most senior major wins
Seeks his third major win of the 2023 season on PGA TOUR Champions
- Note: This is the fourth major of 2023
- Won the Regions Tradition (May 11-14)
- Won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (May 25-28)
- Finished 2nd at the U.S. Senior Open (June 29-July 2)
Making his fifth appearance at the Kaulig Companies Championship, he won in 2021 and finished 2nd in 2022
- This is his fourth time leading/co-leading after the first round at this event (1-for-3)
Looks to become the sixth multi-time winner of the Kaulig Companies Championship, joining Arnold Palmer (1984, 1985), Dave Stockton (1992, 1994), Raymond Floyd (1996, 2000), Bernhard Langer (2014, 2015, 2016) and Jerry Kelly (2020, 2022)
Harrison Frazar, 31-34 – 65 (-5)
Today’s round matched his second-lowest 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (91st round)
- Low round: 63 (2021 Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round)
This is his first time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Previous best position after the first round: T6 (2021 SAS Championship)
The 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (31st start)
- Best finish: 2nd (2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS)
Making his 12th start of the 2023 season, he has one top-10 finish
- Best finish: T10 (Trophy Hassan II)
Other Notes
Rookie Stewart Cink, making his second start on PGA TOUR Champions, sits in 3rd after opening with 66. Starting on No. 10, Cink carded 1-over 36 on the back nine before shooting 5-under 30 on the front nine.
- Finished 3rd in his debut on PGA TOUR Champions (2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship)
- The 50-year-old is a previous winner at Firestone Country Club (2004 WGC-NEC Invitational)
Brett Quigley, Y.E. Yang and two-time senior major champion Alex Cejka sit T4 after each carding 3-under 67.
Justin Leonard and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els each posted 2-under 68 and sit T7.
46-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Bernhard Langer, a three-time winner of the Kaulig Companies Championship (2014, 2015, 2016), opened with 1-over 71 and sits T20. The World Golf Hall of Fame member played his first five holes 3-under before carding four bogeys over his final 13 holes.
Two-time Kaulig Companies Championship winner (2020, 2022) Jerry Kelly sits T20 after opening with 1-over 71.