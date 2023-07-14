Harrison Frazar takes lead at Kaulig Companies Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Overnight co-leader Harrison Frazar birdied three of his first six holes en route to a second-round 68 and holds a one-shot lead at the halfway point.
Rookie Stewart Cink (2nd) and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els (3rd) are lurking with 36 holes to play.
K.J. Choi (4th), Rod Pampling (T5) and Mark Hensby (T13) matched the low round of the day with 4-under 66.
Harrison Frazar, 65-68 – 133 (-7)
This is his lowest 36-hole score (133) on PGA TOUR Champions
Previous: 137 (Two times; last: 2022 Sanford International)
This is his first time leading/co-leading after 36 holes on PGA TOUR Champions
Previous best position after 36 holes: T6 (2021 SAS Championship)
The 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (31st start)
Best finish: 2nd (2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS)
Making his 12th start of the 2023 season, he has one top-10 finish
Best finish: T10 (Trophy Hassan II)
With a win on Sunday, he would snap a winless streak of 12 years, 1 month, 4 days (or 4,417 days), dating back to the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic
With a win on Sunday, he would become the 20th player to win on PGA TOUR Champions, PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour
Has one win on the PGA TOUR (2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic)
Has one win on the Korn Ferry Tour (1997 NIKE South Carolina Classic)
In one professional start at Firestone Country Club, he finished T66 (2011 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational)
Other Notes
Rookie Stewart Cink, making his second start on PGA TOUR Champions, carded 68 and sits in 2nd at 6-under.
Finished 3rd in his debut on PGA TOUR Champions (2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship)
The 50-year-old is a previous winner at Firestone Country Club (2004 WGC-NEC Invitational)
World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els sits in 3rd at 5-under after posting 67.
The 53-year-old seeks his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions (72nd start)
The Charles Schwab No. 5 has one win this season on PGA TOUR Champions (14th start)
Won the Hoag Classic (March 17-19)
K.J. Choi made a hole-in-one on No. 5 with a 5-iron from 208 yards. He carded 66 and sits in 4th at 4-under.
Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker carded 73 and sits in T5 at 2-under. It is only his second over-par round of the 2023 season on PGA TOUR Champions (41st round).
The other players T5 at 2-under are Scott Parel, who shot nine-hole scores of 29-39 on Friday, and Rod Pampling, who carded 66.
46-time PGA TOUR Champions winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer, a three-time winner of the Kaulig Companies Championship (2014, 2015, 2016), sits T8 at 1-under after shooting 68.
Two-time Kaulig Companies Championship winner (2020, 2022) Jerry Kelly shot 68 and sits T8 at 1-under.
Timothy O’Neal (T52) made a hole-in-one on No. 7 with an 8-iron from 178 yards.