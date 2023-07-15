Steve Stricker, Harrison Frazar share 54-hole lead at Kaulig Companies Championship
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker and Harrison Frazar, seeking his first win on PGA TOUR Champions, share the lead entering the final round. Stricker carded the round of the day with 5-under 65.
Saturday’s tee times were moved up two hours (starting at 7:10 a.m.) due to anticipated inclement weather.
Steve Stricker, 65-73-65 – 203 (-7)
The Charles Schwab Cup leader seeks his fifth win of the 2023 season (13th start)
- Would be his first five-win season since joining PGA TOUR Champions in 2017
- In his last five starts on PGA TOUR Champions, he has finished 1st-1st-T2-1st-2nd
- His current mark of four wins is the most by any player this season on PGA TOUR Champions
The 56-year-old seeks his 16th win overall on PGA TOUR Champions (60th start)
- Would remain 17th on the PGA TOUR Champions all-time wins list
- Would improve his winning percentage on PGA TOUR Champions to 26.67%
Seeks his seventh major victory on PGA TOUR Champions
- Would move him into T4 on the list of most senior major wins
Seeks his third major win of the 2023 season on PGA TOUR Champions
- Note: This is the fourth major of 2023
- Won the Regions Tradition (May 11-14)
- Won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (May 25-28)
- Finished 2nd at the U.S. Senior Open (June 29-July 2)
With a win on Sunday, he would be the first PGA TOUR Champions player to win three majors in a year since 2017 (Bernhard Langer)
This is his 17th time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 10-for-16 converting those into victories
- Is 5-for-7 in 72-hole events
Will play in the last group of the final round for the seventh time this season on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 4-for-6 converting those into victories
Making his fifth appearance at the Kaulig Companies Championship, he won in 2021 and finished 2nd in 2022
With a win on Sunday, he would become the sixth multi-time winner of the Kaulig Companies Championship, joining Arnold Palmer (1984, 1985), Dave Stockton (1992, 1994), Raymond Floyd (1996, 2000), Bernhard Langer (2014, 2015, 2016) and Jerry Kelly (2020, 2022)
Harrison Frazar, 65-68-70 – 203 (-7)
Matched his low 54-hole score (203) on PGA TOUR Champions
- Previous instance: Two times (Last: 2022 Sanford International)
- Note: Each of his previous instances of 203 happened in 54-hole events
This is his first time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Previous best position: T6 (2021 SAS Championship)
The 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (31st start)
- Best finish: 2nd (2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS)
With a win on Sunday, he would be the second first-time winner of the 2023 season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Mark Hensby (Invited Celebrity Classic)
Making his 12th start of the 2023 season, he has one top-10 finish
- Best finish: T10 (Trophy Hassan II)
With a win on Sunday, he would snap a winless streak of 12 years, 1 month, 4 days (or 4,417 days), dating back to the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic
With a win on Sunday, he would become the 20th player to win on PGA TOUR Champions, PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour
- Has one win on the PGA TOUR (2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic)
- Has one win on the Korn Ferry Tour (1997 NIKE South Carolina Classic)
In one professional start at Firestone Country Club, he finished T66 (2011 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational)
Other Notes
Rookie Stewart Cink, making his second start on PGA TOUR Champions, sits in 3rd at 6-under after carding 70.
- Finished 3rd in his debut on PGA TOUR Champions (2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship)
- The 50-year-old is a previous winner at Firestone Country Club (2004 WGC-NEC Invitational)
World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els sits T4 at 5-under. Els bogeyed three of his last six holes to shoot even-par 70 on Saturday.
- The 53-year-old seeks his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions (72nd start)
- The Charles Schwab No. 5 has one win this season on PGA TOUR Champions (14th start)
- Won the Hoag Classic (March 17-19)
K.J. Choi posted 69 and sits T4 at 5-under.
- The 53-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (53rd start)
- Last win: 2021 PURE Insurance Championship
- Making his 13th start of the season on PGA TOUR Champions, he has one top-10 finish
- Best finish: T7 (Hoag Classic)
Scott Parel sits in 6th at 4-under after carding 68 for the second consecutive day.
Charles Schwab No. 6 David Toms sits in 7th at 3-under as he seeks his third win of the season (13th start).
46-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Bernhard Langer and two-time Kaulig Companies Championship winner (2020, 2022) Jerry Kelly are among the six players T8 at 1-under.
Steve Flesch withdrew before the start of the third round.