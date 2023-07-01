Bernhard Langer takes two-stroke lead into final round of U.S. Senior Open Championship
Things to Know
Overnight leader Bernhard Langer carded 3-under 68 on Saturday and takes a two-stroke lead into the final round as he goes for his record-setting 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions.
Wisconsin natives Jerry Kelly (2nd) and Steve Stricker (3rd) lurk behind the 65-year-old World Golf Hall of Fame member as Stricker eyes his third consecutive major title on PGA TOUR Champions.
Bernhard Langer, 71-68-68 – 207 (-6)
Seeks his record-setting 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions (329th start)
- Currently tied with Hale Irwin for the most wins (45) in PGA TOUR Champions history
At 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, he would extend his record as the oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history with a victory on Sunday
- Currently holds the top 4 spots on the oldest winners list
A win on Sunday would be his record-extending 12th major victory on PGA TOUR Champions
- Last major win on PGA TOUR Champions: 2019 Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
Seeks his second win of the 2023 season (13th start)
- Won the Chubb Classic (Feb. 17-19)
- Would be the fourth multi-time winner in 2023 on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (4), Stephen Ames (3) and David Toms (2)
- Would be his 11th consecutive multi-win season on PGA TOUR Champions
The 2010 U.S. Senior Open champion looks to become the seventh multi-time winner in tournament history, joining Miller Barber (1982, 1984, 1985), Gary Player (1987, 1988), Jack Nicklaus (1991, 1993), Hale Irwin (1998, 2000), Allen Doyle (2005, 2006) and Kenny Perry (2013, 2017)
This is his 47th time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 29-for-46 converting those into victories (8-for-14 in 72-hole events)
Will play in the last group of the final round for the third time this season
- Is 1-for-2 converting those into victories
Other Notes
Madison, Wisconsin native Jerry Kelly, winner of two majors on PGA TOUR Champions, sits in second at 4-under after posting 68 on Saturday.
- The 56-year-old seeks his 12th win on PGA TOUR Champions (140th start)
- Will play in the last group of the final round for the second time this season (0-for-1)
Looking to become the first player in PGA TOUR Champions history to win three consecutive majors contested, Steve Stricker carded 68 and sits in third at 3-under.
- The Charles Schwab Cup leader seeks his fifth win of the season (12th start)
- The 56-year-old seeks his 16th win overall on PGA TOUR Champions (59th start)
- Seeks his seventh senior major title (16th start), which would move him into T4 on the all-time senior major wins list
- The 2019 U.S. Senior Open champion looks to become the seventh multi-time winner of this event
Y.E. Yang birdied three of his last six holes en route to 69 in the third round. He sits T4 at 1-under.
- The 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (39th start)
- Best finish: 2nd (2022 Ascension Charity Classic)
- A win on Sunday would be his first since 2018 The Crowns (on the Japan Golf Tour) and would snap a winless streak of 5 years, 2 months, 3 days (or 1,890 days)
- Last win on the PGA TOUR: 2009 PGA Championship
Two-time U.S. Open champion (2001, 2004) Retief Goosen posted 71 for the second consecutive day and sits T4 at 1-under.
- The 54-year-old seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (90th start)
Rob Labritz, who carded the round of the day with bogey-free 5-under 66, and two-time senior major winner Alex Cejka are T6 at even par.
Dicky Pride sits in eighth at 1-over after shooting 73 on Saturday.