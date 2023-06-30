Rod Pampling takes two-shot lead at U.S. Senior Open Championship
Rod Pampling holds a two-stroke lead over a trio of players after opening with 3-under 68. It is the highest 18-hole score by a first-round leader/co-leader this season on PGA TOUR Champions (previous: 67, two times).
Today’s scoring average (77.353) is the highest first-round scoring average (strokes) on PGA TOUR Champions since the 2015 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship held at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick (77.686).
Today’s scoring average (+6.353) is the highest first-round scoring average (to par) on PGA TOUR Champions since the 2010 U.S. Senior Open held at Sahalee Country Club (+6.697).
Rod Pampling, 34-34 – 68 (-3)
This is his third time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 0-for-2 converting those into victories
- Was T1 at the 2019 PURE Insurance Championship (finished T16)
- Was T1 at the 2020 Kaulig Companies Championship (finished T5)
The 53-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (76th start)
- Last win: 2021 Boeing Classic
Making his 15th start of the season, he has two top-10s
- Best finish: T4 (Principal Charity Classic)
Making his third start at the U.S. Senior Open, his best finish is 4th (2021)
Other Notes
Two-time U.S. Open champion (2001, 2004) Retief Goosen sits T2 after shooting 1-under 70.
- The 54-year-old seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (90th start)
- Last win: 2022 Hoag Classic
Charles Schwab No. 7 Miguel Angel Jimenez, winner of two majors on PGA TOUR Champions, shot 1-under 70 and sits T2.
- The 59-year-old seeks his 14th win on PGA TOUR Champions (150th start)
- Last win: 2022 Boeing Classic
University of Illinois men’s golf head coach Mike Small posted 1-under 70 and sits T2.
- The 57-year-old has three top-10s in 18 starts on PGA TOUR Champions dating back to 2016
Seeking his record-setting 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions, 2010 U.S. Senior Open champion Bernhard Langer carded even-par 71 and sits T5. Langer made the fewest bogeys or worse (1) in the 156-player field.
Charles Schwab No. 4 and 2018 U.S. Senior Open champion David Toms (T5) bogeyed three of his last four holes en route to even-par 71. Toms looks to become the third three-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker (4) and Stephen Ames (3).
World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els and Madison, Wisconsin native Jerry Kelly also opened with even-par 72 and sit T5, along with Bob Sowards, 2015 U.S. Senior Open champion Jeff Maggert, Ken Tanigawa, James Kingston, Adilson de Silva and reigning Q-School Final Stage medalist Richard Green.
Looking to become the first player in PGA TOUR Champions history to win three consecutive majors contested, Steve Stricker (T15) doubled Nos. 10 and 12 to shoot 1-over 72. The Charles Schwab Cup leader and 2019 U.S. Senior Open champion saw his consecutive rounds of par or better streak end at 55, the all-time record across all PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tours.
Defending champion Padraig Harrington, winner of last week’s DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, carded 3-over 74 and sits T29.
World Golf Hall of Fame member Davis Love III withdrew before the start of the first round and was replaced by Tom Werkmeister (T74).